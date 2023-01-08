It’s hard to believe that horror fans are just one week away from the premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series, based on the PlayStation franchise of the same name, looks to break the infamous video game curse. One way the series has instilled confidence in its preexisting fans has been through its amazing marketing campaign which has teased this to be one of the most faithful adaptations in gaming history. However, the series also appears to be expanding the already brilliant zombie story in some key ways. This includes the character of Sarah, Joel’s daughter, played by Nico Parker in the series. Now, in a newly released image, The Last of Us further teases Sarah’s more expanded role.

The image posted on The Last of Us’ various social media pages shows Parker’s Sarah walking down the street. She’s wearing the same exact purple shirt the character sports during the prologue of the first game. This covered the terrifying events of “Outbreak Day” before the game jumps 20 years later. However, the game starts off at night with the infectious horror already in progress. This particular scene looks to be taking place during the day, presumably Sarah walking home from school given her backpack.

This could be taking place on the morning of Outbreak Day which was never seen in the game and the series might be giving fans more of a build-up to the emotionally morbid events of the initial prologue. That’s further supported by another previously released image of Sarah running her hand through a sprinkler.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?

Sarah is part of one of the most jaw-dropping openings to a game in history and the emotional catalyst driving Joel when we meet him 20 years later. It’s going to be interesting to see what co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin add to her story. Even though they’re deeply connected, we never got more than a few scenes out of this dynamic father-daughter pair. There’s a lot we don't know about Sarah, so it would be cool to have some flashbacks between the two. We could even have a depiction of Sarah's infamous soccer photo that Joel holds close to his heart in the games. Whatever the case may be, one thing’s for certain, Pedro Pascal and Parker are sure to bring their emotional A-game to these roles.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO Sunday, January 15. While we anxiously wait to see the “simpler times” of Joel and Sarah’s lives, you can watch the trailer for the series down below.