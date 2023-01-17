This article contains major spoilers for the first episode of HBO's The Last Of Us.

The Last of Us' premiere episode has come and marveled fans! The series has a nuance that takes even the most avid fan by surprise. While it builds on the narrative set in the game at times recounting it shot by shot and word by word, the series showcases the expanse to give characters emotional arcs and backstories that raise the stakes further. In a new featurette co-writers and creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin along with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey break down what went into writing and depicting Joel’s fate “worse than death.”

For much of the first episode, the series leans into Joel and Sarah’s life before the outbreak. Each moment is savored to connect the audience with the characters. As Mazin tells it, Nico Parker as Sarah was set up to play an incredibly challenging part. “We have to fall in love with her, and she also has to be a specific kind of person very different from the person that Joel is going to meet later in the episode in the guise of little Ellie.” It was important for the creators to present the audience with a Sarah that they felt they could follow for the rest of the series. “She’s almost the protagonist until disaster strikes. Something that Nico Parker and Pedro Pascal pulled off gorgeously.”

Pascal explains how central Sarah is to Joel's story saying: “my original daughter, my Sarah. She’s the person I live for without her, I don’t have a purpose.” And soon tragedy befalls them which is ultimately the event that shapes the character for the rest of the show, and for the rest of his life. “It is the point of identity for Joel,” said Pascal. Druckmann adds, “That kind of love, that unconditional love is beautiful and can be scary at the same time.” He further leans into the fact that as a writer “you are trying to construct a scenario where a person is trying to avoid a fate worse than death, for Joel being, losing a daughter again and he probably would not survive that.” So, narrative-wise it’s a question that “how do we put him in a situation where now he has to be with this girl, and he immediately tries to reject it.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game

Indeed, in the first moment when Marlene (Merle Dandridge) puts them on the task of taking Ellie to another group of Fireflies, Joel instantly rejects it. It is also evident that Ellie is not a big fan of Joel when she meets him. Ramsey explains, “Their initial meeting doesn’t really set up them to be greatest of friends, but I think it's also because they’re similar personalities they just clash and they don’t know how to relate to each other, yet.”

Though they do embark on the journey and Mazin notes, “In the final moments of this episode, Joel forgets that the girl that is standing behind him is not his daughter.” When the FEDRA soldier points a gun at them, Joel’s PTSD takes over, it’s beautifully showcased by his flashbacks of the night his daughter died. Druckmann notes, “he can’t help but act something else took control of him in a similar way how cordyceps does it except for him, it’s a version of love.”

Mazin feels the most remarkable thing about that moment is that “when Ellie watches him beating a man to death she is activated. Earlier in the episode, when Sarah sees him killing an old woman who is infected, who he has to kill, she cries.” But Ellie doesn’t cry, the creator points out that “she likes it. She likes the idea of somebody defending her like that, and she likes the idea of that guy being punished.” Adding, “This is where you begin to see the problem but also the deliciousness of the pairing, these two were meant to be together but look out!”

The Last of Us Episode 2, "Infected," will premiere on January 22, you can check out the inside the episode featurette for "When You're Lost in the Darkness" down below: