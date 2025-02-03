As HBO’s The Last of Us gears up for its highly anticipated second season, fans are finally getting a deeper look at the new characters set to shake up Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic world. Among the most buzzed-about (and feared) additions is Kaitlyn Dever, who will play Abby Anderson, the most divisive and controversial character in the entire story, and whose arrival will make things very difficult for our heroes. But as it turns out, Dever’s journey to The Last of Us universe started long before she landed the role of Abby—she originally auditioned for Ellie in Season 1.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, series co-creator Neil Druckmann revealed that Dever had been on the creators’ radar for years. While she didn’t land the role of Ellie (which ultimately went to the brilliant Bella Ramsey), her audition left a lasting impression on both Druckmann and his showrunning partner, Craig Mazin.

“We just remained in touch. I believe Craig had the idea of using Kaitlyn for Abby when we talked about Season 2. The reason we cast Kaitlyn is because she’s an incredible actor. You look at her body of work and the way she throws herself at that stuff… We value performance over anything else.”

What is 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Going to Be About?

Image Via Max

Season 2 picks up five years after the events of Season 1, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie settling into life in Jackson, Wyoming after Joel's painful decision to save Ellie's life at the expense of a potential cure for humanity, which has left their relationship strained, to put it mildly. But their fragile peace is shattered by Abby’s arrival. Described as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved,” Abby’s character is set to test not just Ellie’s strength, but the audience’s allegiances, emotions and patience as well.

Abby isn't alone either. She's got her own crew, including Owen (Spencer Lord), her closest friend and a sensitive soul who struggles with his own conflicts. Mel, a doctor and Owen's girlfriend, played by Ariela Barer, and Nora (Tati Gabrielle), a military medic are also part of the gang, which is rounded out by Manny (Danny Ramirez), a soldier loyal to Abby's cause.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as we get closer to the premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 in April on HBO.