HBO's The Last of Us may have concluded its first season a few months ago, but its impact has lingered and anticipation is already building feverishly for the second — and likely third — installment of the series. The sheer quality of the debut season made an impact on pop culture to an extent not seen since Game of Thrones from the network. One key reason for that came down to characterization. Being given the chance to follow characters outside of the linear path of a video game narrative allowed for a deeper exploration of characters and motivations and ultimately, to build a third dimension to those 'side characters' who come and go in the process of securing your weapons and leveling up before you move on to the next area of the game.

Episode 3, written by Craig Mazin and entitled "Long, Long Time", was a masterpiece — and now you can get a look beyond the screen thanks to Deadline's "It Starts on The Page" series showcasing a number of scripts in contention for the 2023 Emmys. The episode, which was feature-length, brought together the characters of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

In the video game, Joel (played by Troy Baker in the game, and Pedro Pascal in the series) and Ellie (Ashley Johnson/Bella Ramsey) go to Bill for help in their quest to get Ellie across America. Bill is a curmudgeon, a miserable man with very little depth and he begrudgingly helps them. We are told he "had a partner" without much further detail, and later discover that Frank has walked out on him, before being bitten and hanging himself. Bill is embittered and shows little emotion.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Season 2 On Hold as Studios Refuse to Pay Fair Wages

Giving Joel the Push He Needed

The series took this small detail, this minor conceit, and expanded enormously to present a beautiful, decade-long love story between two men who found each other when all hope was lost. The episode reaches its tragic conclusion when Frank, having been stricken with a different kind of disease — a form of motor neuron disorder — ultimately decides life isn't worth living in its current form, and so Bill decides life isn't worth living without him.

The pair leave everything they have to Joel, who collects it when he passes through town with Ellie, and Bill leaves a note for Joel in which he expresses his belief that life is worth living when you have someone to live for. That small change gives Joel the push he needs to keep going with Ellie.

The episode garnered a 12% rise in viewership for HBO, with many critics labeling the episode one of the greatest in television history. It showed that the medium of television can sometimes be unrivaled when it comes to being able to tell a story visually and in long form. All being well, Mazin, Offerman, and Bartlett will likely receive awards recognition for the sterling work — some of the best in their career — that they put into delivering it to the viewers at home.

You can read the full script for The Last of Us Episode 103 - "Long Long Time" by Craig Mazin.