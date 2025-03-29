The Last of Us managed to carve out its space as one of the best video game adaptations ever put to the screen due to several factors. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey deliver compelling, often heartbreaking performances as Joel and Ellie. The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann has an active role in the series, serving as a co-showrunner and writing multiple episodes. And the series not only manages to replicate scenes from the game, but builds upon them in new ways. It's hard to imagine this working in another medium, yet there was a time when The Last of Us was slated to receive a movie adaptation. Eventually, it morphed into the TV series, but more info about what the movie was meant to be has come out over time, and it paints an intriguing picture.

‘The Last of Us’ Film Went Through Multiple Stages of Development

The film version of The Last of Us was announced in 2014, one year after the game debuted to critical acclaim. Druckmann was upfront about the film being a full adaptation of the game's story, telling IGN: "It’s an adaptation of the story of The Last of Us...As far as where we go and how we make it fit into a film, how it takes into account the unique properties of film... We’re not sure yet. We’re only just scratching the surface." To further sweeten the pot, none other than Sam Raimi would be producing the film; Raimi's credits on the Evil Dead films, along with his Spider-Man trilogy, made him a perfect fit to shepherd an adaptation of The Last of Us. Yet the development process slowed to a crawl until Druckmann finally said that he felt a film wouldn't be feasible because he couldn't imagine anyone other than Troy Baker or Ashley Johnson portraying Joel and Ellie.

After the release of The Last of Us television series, Jeffrey Pierce, the voice of Joel's brother Tommy, recalled a table read he attended when the film version was still in progress. Yet he shared Druckmann's feelings that film wasn't the right way to adapt The Last of Us:

"As good as it was, it was never gonna be a great movie. In a two-hour runtime, how are you gonna tell 14, 17 hours of story? Then I think that there was some conversation about it maybe being an animation motion-capture movie series at some point, and that seemed like a good idea, but we've been down that road."

The Last of Us would eventually make it to TV screens, thanks to the help of Craig Mazin, but the road to getting there was a relatively rocky one.

Craig Mazin Would Help Rework 'The Last of Us' Into a TV Series