As HBO’s The Last of Us gears up for its second season, all eyes are on the introduction of Abby Anderson, one of the most important and controversial characters from The Last of Us Part II. When it was announced that Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, No One Will Save You) had been cast in the role, fans of the game had mixed reactions. The primary point of discussion? Abby’s physique. In the game, Abby is a towering, hyper-muscular soldier, while Dever presents a physically smaller framed character.

But one person who could not be less bothered by the discourse is co-creator Neil Druckmann, who explained to Entertainment Weekly the exact reasons why Dever’s Abby doesn’t need to mirror the game’s version in terms of physicality, and why it's her spirit that's the most important characteristic, rather than her bulging biceps. Druckmann made it clear that adapting a video game to television requires different creative priorities. While Abby’s brute strength played an important role in the game’s mechanics, the show is focused on storytelling over physical spectacle.

“From a story standpoint, there are different priorities for the show. While the game saw Abby maneuver like Joel in the way she can physically manhandle certain things, that element doesn’t play as big of a role in this version. There’s not as much violent action moment to moment. It’s more about the drama.”

Why Kaitlyn Dever Was the Right Fit for 'The Last of Us' Season 2

So why was Dever the perfect choice to embody Abby, despite the visual differences? For Druckmann, it all comes down to the emotional depth and authenticity she brings to the role.

“Kaitlyn has the spirit of the game in her,” he explained. “What I always loved about the idea was that you are going to continually be challenged as you were in Season 1. When you try to pick a hero, it’s tough because we’re human beings, we’re not heroes. For every heroic act, there’s someone who suffers on the other side who may see you reasonably as a villain.”

Druckmann went on to highlight Dever’s ability to convey vulnerability, strength, and complexity, which are all qualities that are essential for Abby’s character, saying:

“When you look at Kaitlyn, there’s just something in her eyes where, even no matter what she’s experiencing, you connect. It was important that we found somebody that we could connect to the way we connect to Bella [Ramsey as Ellie].”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as we get closer to the premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 in April on HBO.