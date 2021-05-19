After months of speculation, The Last of Us: Part II has finally arrived on the PlayStation 5, courtesy of a free upgrade for those who own the PlayStation 4 version of the game. The surprise launch includes a key technical enhancement that is becoming the norm for the next-generation console.

In their announcement trailer, Sony reveals the free patch available today provides PS5 players the option to change the framerate from 30fps to 60fps. The significant performance boost is introduced alongside an advertised “enhanced resolution”, but Digital Foundry confirmed it is not a feature of the patch but instead already a part of the PS5’s inherent capability to enhance games from the previous generation. The base experience on the PS4 was graphically ahead of its time, but performance-wise tended to drop below 30fps, even on the Pro console. During Digital Foundry’s playthrough of the latest patch, they noticed a steady 60fps on the PS5.

Image via Naughty Dog

The free upgrade arrives soon after rumors swirled that Sony is working on a remake of the iconic first game. What still remains uncertain is the future of the previously-announced multiplayer expansion for the franchise, despite rumors pointing towards a release after the PS5 patch. The pandemic has surely played a hand in delaying the project up to this point.

Meanwhile, HBO is adapting the iconic story to the small screen with Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, while Terminator: Dark Fate star Gabriel Luna also recently joined the cast. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin serves as showrunner while Beanpole director Kantemir Balagov is set to helm the pilot. Filmmakers Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbasi are attached to helm episodes of the highly-anticipated adaptation.

The PlayStation 5 patch for The Last of Us: Part II is available now. Check out the official announcement trailer below:

