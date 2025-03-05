It’s the question The Last of Us fans have been asking for years: Will there be a Part III? If you were holding out hope for another chapter in Joel and Ellie’s journey, you might want to brace yourself, because the game's creator Neil Druckmann has officially weighed in on the possibility of a third game—and it’s not looking good.

“I was waiting for this question,” Druckmann admitted in a recent interview with Variety, before dropping the bombshell: “I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of Last of Us. This could be it.”

Druckmann has never been someone who rushes a story, and that was clearly evident in the seven years it took for he and the team at Naughty Dog to release The Last of Us Part II which debuted in June 2020 to critical acclaim and enormous controversy. The sequel shattered the expectations of critics and challenged players in every possible way, but it stunned players with a series of bold narrative choices. This isn’t the first time Druckmann has been cagey about the future of The Last of Us. Even before Part II released, he was open about the fact that continuing the franchise wasn’t a given.

“If we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love—just like the first and second game did—then we will tell that story,” Druckmann said back in 2021. “If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part II, and that will be the end.” Based on his latest comments, it sounds like Naughty Dog hasn’t found that story—at least, not yet.

How Did 'The Last of Us Part II' End?

After spending most of the game on a relentless quest for revenge, Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey in the TV series, and Ashley Johnson in the game) finally tracks down Abby (Laura Bailey on PlayStation, Kaitlyn Dever on screen) in Santa Barbara. Abby and Lev, her young companion, have been captured by a violent group called the Rattlers, who enslave survivors and force them into brutal labor camps. Ellie finds them with Abby now severely malnourished and a shadow of the fighter she used to be. Ellie frees them, with Abby desperate just to leave. But Ellie, still haunted by what Abby did to Joel, forces her to fight by holding a knife to Lev's throat.

Ellie overpowers Abby and nearly drowns her in the ocean, before becoming overwhelmed by grief and realizing that killing Abby won’t bring her peace, and in a shocking moment of clarity, she lets Abby go. Ellie eventually returns home to the farm she once shared with Dina and their baby, JJ, but the house is empty as Dina has left her over her relentless quest for revenge over anything else. At the end of the game, Ellie leaves the house and walks off into the unknown.

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 13, at 9/8c on HBO.

Source: Variety