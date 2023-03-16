Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1 and MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.The Last of Us Season 1 finale has officially dropped, and just like with the first game, it was a bombshell that audiences who hadn't played the game weren't prepared for. Joel's decision to do what he did and how it impacts Ellie still has the power that it did a decade ago and can still inspire a level of debate and discourse that few pieces of media can. If you're one of those people who felt rocked by that ending and have fallen down the rabbit hole of "Was Joel right?", then you're in luck; if the following seasons are going to follow The Last of Us Part II, they're going to not only directly grapple with the fallout and implications of Joel's decision but also do so with an increase in violence and moral/emotional complexity that caused a lightning rod of controversy when it came out. Here's everything that went down in The Last of Us Part II.

Ellie Goes On a Journey of Vengeance and Trauma

The Last of Us Part II picks up 4 years after the first game, where Joel and Ellie are now living in a large community settlement in Jackson, Wyoming. They are both fixtures of the community, with Ellie having a healthy relationship with a woman named Dina, where they face some homophobic bullying, and Joel is seen as a kind grandpa of the community. You can feel that their relationship has become strained over the years, however. While Joel and his brother Tommy are out on patrol, they rescue a woman named Abby from some Infected; she leads them to a nearby outpost. It turns out the outpost is full of Abby's cohorts, who are members of a militia group from Seattle called the Washington Liberation Front (WLF). Abby is seeking revenge against Joel for killing her father, who was one of the surgeons Joel killed when saving Ellie. By the time Ellie finds Joel, she is held captive and made to witness him getting beaten to death, and she is left for dead.

After some time passes where Ellie and the Jackson community mourn Joel's death, Ellie swears revenge on Abby. Tommy tells Ellie he's going to Seattle to find Abby, which motivates Ellie and Dina go off on a journey to Seattle, where the WLF is located. During this journey, Ellie and Dina explore downtown Seattle and share an incredible musical bonding experience. Later on, Ellie reveals to Dina that she is immune to the virus, and in return, Dina reveals that she is pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Jesse's baby. Due to Dina's increasing pregnancy, Ellie leaves her behind and carries on her journey alone, where she encounters Jesse, who it turns out had been following them the entire time. In the ensuing journey, Ellie finds information about a friend of Abby's named Nora, and she tracks her down.

While looking for Nora, Ellie encounters a religious cult called the Seraphites, who are having an ongoing battle with the WLF over territorial conflict. Ellie eventually finds Nora and tortures her for information on Abby's location, and this causes Ellie immense trauma that Dina helps her heal over when fixing her wounds. The notion of how much trauma Ellie is willing to inflict on herself and others in order to get the emotional closure she needs is one of the most important themes of this story. Ellie then pushes on to the location she was told about, where she finds two of Abby's friends, Owen and Mel. She then kills both of them and is then given more trauma when she realizes that Mel is pregnant but didn't notice until after shooting her (in Ellie's defense, she was wearing a big puffy coat, very easy to hide in).

We then get a flashback revealing that two years prior, Ellie traveled to the Fireflies hospital and learned that Joel lied to her about preventing her surgery, which became the source of their eventual tension. Cutting back to the present, Abby suddenly shows up at the building where Ellie, Dina, Tommy, and Jesse are hiding out in. She shoots Jesse dead and severely wounds Tommy, rendering him unconscious. Harsh cut to black, and this is where things really flip.

'The Last of Us Part II' Gives Us a Second Protagonist in Abby

We're pulled back to three days earlier, and now we're following Abby. We get to see the relationship she had with her father, the connections she had with her WLF compatriots like Mel and Owen, and how she had an intimate relationship with Owen that goes back to their late teen years. This is one of the key elements of the story: how the story forces you to empathize not just with Abby, but also with people that we already know Ellie will wind up killing eventually. It makes you question how and why you empathize with certain people and demonize other people purely based on how you first got to know them.

Anyway, Abby finds out that her now ex-boyfriend Owen has gone missing while he was investigating the Seraphites. While on her own journey to find him, she gets captured by the Seraphites and is then saved by siblings Yara and Lev. They were previously members of the Seraphites, but they were branded as traitors and kicked out because Lev "betrayed their traditions" (which actually means Lev is a trans man and the Seraphites do not respect trans identities). After helping Yara and Lev escape from a Seraphite attack, Abby leaves them behind to find Owen, who she finds out is traveling to Santa Barbara, California, as he is tired of fighting in the territorial conflict and wants to rejoin the Fireflies. In response, Abby chooses to return to Yara and Lev.

Once she finds Yara and Lev, she realizes Yara's arm is broken from the previous Seraphite attack, so badly that it will have to be amputated. Abby and Lev travel to a WLF hospital in Seattle to get proper surgery equipment. They get the equipment and give Yara the amputation, which she survives. After this, Lev runs away to convince his mom to abandon the Seraphites, so Abby and Yara must go after him. When Abby and Yara catch up with Lev, they find that he has killed his mom in self-defense.

The trio ride out to escape the Seraphite village right as the WLF arrive to launch an all-out turf war. When the trio gets cornered by WLF soldiers, Abby officially disavows the group and Yara sacrifices herself so that Abby and Lev can escape. Abby and Lev arrive at the WLF hideout where Owen and Mel are hanging out but find them both dead and a nearby map that leads to Ellie's hideout (pretty convenient Ellie would just happen to forget about that). Abby and Lev go to Ellie's hideout, and Abby shoots Jesse dead and incapacitates Tommy, all in a seething rage. This leads to a giant fist fight with Ellie, which ends with Ellie beating and Abby threatening to kill Dina, knowing she's pregnant. The only reason she doesn't kill Dina is Lev talks her out of it, so they leave Ellie and Dina behind, telling them both to leave Seattle forever.

It's Not About Picking Between Ellie and Abby

This is where the central narrative concept of the sequel pays off: having the player fully control and empathize with two characters diametrically opposed to each other, and then having those two characters smash into each other in inevitable conflict. Do you find yourself more invested in Ellie's bloodthirsty and self-righteously motivated quest for vengeance? Or are you more invested by Abby's journey of living with the consequences of her actions and then having to protect Yara and Lev in a manner that is reflective of Joel's journey in Season 1? If you thought feeling conflicted over Joel making one tough decision was bad enough, you're not prepared.

Anyway, several months pass after Ellie's and Abby's encounter, and Ellie and Dina are living on an isolated farm taking care of Dina's baby. Things are as peaceful and happy as could plausibly be, though Ellie struggles with PTSD on a daily basis, related to both Joel's death and all the mayhem she caused. Tommy (wild to think he actually survived getting shot in the dome) arrives telling Ellie that he has found out where Abby is, in case she's still interested. Dina insists it's a bad idea, and she doesn't need to pursue her selfish need for violent closure. Ellie, however, cannot shake it off and decides to travel to Catalina Island, California, where Abby and Lev have been held as slaves by a group of degenerates called the Rattlers.

Ellie wipes out the Rattlers headquarters and rescues Abby and Lev, but then forces Abby to fight her by threatening to kill Levi. Abby and Ellie get into a disgusting, no-holds-barred fight where they roll around in gross ocean water and muddy sand, ending with Abby biting off two of Ellie's fingers. Ellie has Abby dead to rights and is actively drowning her, but she stops because she has a flashback to a conversation she had with Joel before he died, where he acknowledges that he feels he was justified in his actions and Ellie summons the courage to start on the path toward forgiveness. Ellie lets Abby go in exhaustion and defeat, and Abby and Lev sail off into the foggy distance.

Ellie returns to her farm home, realizing that Dina has moved out and taken the baby. Ellie goes up to her room and tries to play Joel's guitar, but finds she can't due to missing two fingers (oops). She reminisces more on the last hours she spent with Joel before he died, leaving the guitar behind, and walks out of the house toward an uncertain future. That is The Last of Us Part II.

It's anybody's guess how closely the HBO show will stick to this massive two-tiered plot, especially considering they were willing to makes changes throughout Season 1. Recreating every last atrocity and mining every last queasy moral quandary could be too much for a mainstream audience unfamiliar with the game, even in a post-Breaking Bad/Game of Thrones world. For that matter, some who have played Part II would be highly reticent to re-experience it, be it for positive or negative reasons. The show will truly be gambling with house money on whether they can pull this off. But then again, Naughty Dog already did that by making Part II, and it worked out for them once before. Why not risk it again?

