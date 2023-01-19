Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey shared the Game of Thrones universe before they even came together as the leading pair of HBO’s latest The Last of Us. Though their characters never interacted on-screen during the series as Pascal’s Red Viper was killed off earlier during the series and Ramsey’s Lyanna Mormont was introduced in Season 6. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actors revealed that the Game of Thrones experience bonded them before they even got a chance to bond.

Pascal joined the ensemble cast of Game of Thrones in Season 4, as Oberyn Martell, aka the Red Viper, whose motivation was to get justice for his sister Elia Martell. As the series progressed, he chose to be the champion for Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) which eventually led to his demise. Speaking about sharing the same universe at different time periods Pascal said, "I feel like it made us come from a family without knowing each other already," further adding:

"To have two characters that the fans liked make their entrance and make their exit is parallel for the both of us and a kind of bonding thing before we even got a chance to bond. So, yes, I am grateful for that."

Ramsey on the other hand was introduced in Season 6 as the Lady of House Mormont, and had been a supporter of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and died fighting the battle against the Night King and his army. The actor thinks she wouldn't have been “an actor if it wasn't for Game of Thrones, 'cause I never really set out to be [one], and then it sort of happened." She further added, "I wouldn't have it any other way. So, it set me up and prepared me for The Last of Us, and all my other projects, in ways that I don't think anything else could."

After The Last of Us premiered last Sunday, fans can’t get enough of Pascal and Ramsey’s chemistry as Joel and Ellie. With their performances, the actors pretty quickly established the fact that they are, indeed, the best choice to play the ever-verbally-sparring father-daughter-esque duo. While Episode 1 has only scratched the surface of the story, the rest of the series will dig deeper into their “dangerous” relationship, their feelings and will present some heart-wrenching moments as Joel and Ellie make their way through the post-apocalyptical US.

