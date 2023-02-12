Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5, Endure and Survive.After many somber moments in the previous episodes, The Last of Us Episode 5, ‘Endure and Survive,’ revisited the much familiar action sequences the games are known for and also introduced a new type of infected, the Bloaters. Episode 4 had given viewers a hint of what lies underground which Kathleen decides to deal with later, but the new episode brings out the Bloater with fire and a bang. In a new conversation with The Last of Us Podcast, co-creator Craig Mazin reveals the death of one character was initially going to be much more gruesome than what appeared the screen.

In the final act of the fifth episode, Ellie, Henry, and Sam are surrounded by the hunters. As Henry seeks to give himself up, an explosion brings out the infected sealed by FEDRA under the tunnels. With the pouring infected, a fearsome Bloater emerges, the sight of whom even perplexes Joel for a second. The show tells us that FEDRA in Kansas City got rid of the infected by driving them underground while Joel previously told Ellie that the infected turn more powerful with time, and now we have seen the first of the Bloaters, and in the wake of its havoc, we can testify to its strength.

A More Gruesome Death Was Planned for Episode 5

The Bloater seen in the episode kills Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) right-hand man, Perry (Jeffrey Pierce) when he tries to engage it while the former has time to escape. Eventually, the Bloater rips his head off his body which made for a powerful visual. However, Mazin reveals his initial plan for the scene was “overly ambitious.” While running his ideas, he admits,

“I had this thing where I wanted the Bloater to pick Perry up and rip in half at the waist. And Neil [Druckmann] was like, “Well, okay, I mean is that going to be realistic?" And I'm like, 'I think so.' And then like the more Wētā [FX] tried to do the more you realize that people don't rip along the waist. It's really hard to do."

He continued, "It got close. It came close. But ultimately Neil prevailed and was correct in suggesting that something that felt more grounded anatomically would be more effective." Adding, "And then, of course, we were like, 'Well, the Bloater has this head-rip that is iconic, it's great, and it's terrifying." Certainly, the moment worked as viewers saw Kathleen running, and in the background we see the Bloater killing Perry and its terrifying with the anticipation that it can come for the trio next.

You can check out Mazin's comments below: