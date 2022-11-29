The Last of Us is gearing up to make a big splash at the upcoming CCXP. HBO has had a great year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria, and for 2023, the studio is leaving no stone unturned to hype up its new offering. To reveal details about its panels between December 1 to 4, the series’ official Twitter handle posted a new poster that gave fans another tease of what’s to come.

In the new image, we see a moss-covered exterior of a museum entrance. The fans of the games will recognize it as the abandoned Wyoming Museum where Joel took Ellie as a surprise for her 16th birthday. In the gameplay, the museum appeared in a flashback that Ellie has of her first day in Seattle, it remains to be seen how the show will depict the events that unfold there.

The Last of Us is highly anticipated among the fans of the Naught Dog’s video game. Given the fact that historically most video game adaptations have struggled with fans’ favor, the bar is quite high for the cast and makers of the upcoming feature. The story and narrative are among the main reasons for the popularity of the games and so far, the series looks to be faithful to its source. To further bring authenticity to the nine-episode-long series, the story is co-written by the original game's director, Neil Druckmann along with Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin.

The upcoming series will feature a pair of Game of Thrones alumni — Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the leading roles of Joel and Ellie. And while it feels like we already know how the events of the series will unfold, per Druckmann, it’ll be similar but still different from the games to surprise even the most avid fans. In an interview with Collider, actor Murray Bartlett, who is set to play Frank in the series revealed, "The scripts that I had to work with, one particular script is one of the best hours of television I've ever read. It's beautiful. It's beautifully written. There are these zombie creatures in it, but it's tender and it's human.”

Along with Pascal, Ramsey, and Barlett the series also features Anna Torv as Tess, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Nico Parker as Sarah, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Storm Reid as Riley, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry.

The Last of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023. You can check out the new poster below: