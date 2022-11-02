Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.

From the looks of the trailer the feature co-written by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and original games’ director, Neil Druckmann looks highly faithful to the source material which is always good news. The feature casts Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal, and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, and both of them look perfect in the first few looks of the survival drama. The series will see Joel, a hardened smuggler who is tasked to transport Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who is humanity’s last hope, out of an oppressive quarantine zone and traveling across the US.

While the plot of the series sounds familiar to the fans, Druckman previously revealed that the show will be similar, but different from the games. Along with Pascal and Ramsey the series also features Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry. Along with Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence. Furthermore, the game's voice cast, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who masterfully played Ellie and Joel, will also be featured in the upcoming series.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Both Mazin and Druckmann serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television.

The nine-episode first season of The Last of Us debuts on January 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out the trailer, poster and synopsis below:

Image via HBO