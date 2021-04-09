The Last of Us is reportedly getting a remake that will update the game’s visuals and gameplay from 2013, bringing it closer to the look and feel of last year’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II. According to Bloomberg, Sony has been developing the project for quite some time, but it is now a priority for Naughty Dog to push it towards the finish line.

Focusing on the frustration from the conglomerate’s smaller studios, Bloomberg reports that Sony originally commissioned the remake in secret around 2018, hiring a small team of developers outside of Naughty Dog to bring the original story to a new generation of gaming. However, they never got the appropriate funding, and their plans to remake other popular PlayStation games, including the first Uncharted, never came to fruition and the team was moved to help develop The Last of Us Part II. Sony has now brought in several Naughty Dog developers to back the remake post-Part II, making it a priority for all of their studios to focus on well-established IP instead of fresh, original content.

Image via Naughty Dog

RELATED: HBO's 'The Last of Us' Has Set a Filming Start Date and Location

The remake news arrives just as Naughty Dog continues to work on a multiplayer project and a long-rumored new installment in the Uncharted franchise. It’s unclear what the time frame could be for a release date, yet one must assume the timing is not coincidental. Reintroducing The Last of Us as an even more modern gaming experience is not only pleasing long-time fans, but an act of corporate synergy as Sony looks to expand the popular IP to different mediums.

While Naughty Dog continues to develop the video game franchise, HBO sets out to adapt the iconic story to the small screen with Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles. Spearheaded by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, the highly-anticipated series looks to begin production this July in Canada and finish nearly a year later in June 2022. The Last of Us director and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is executive producing the project for HBO.

KEEP READING: 'The Last of Us': HBO Series to Adapt Dialogue From First Game While Deviating in Story

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Woman in the Window': You Can't Trust Your Eyes in New Trailer for Amy Adams Netflix Thriller The long-delayed thriller finally hits Netflix next month.

Read Next