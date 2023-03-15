Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show The Last of Us.As a zombie apocalypse game-turned-series, HBO's The Last of Us is – hence its name – all about death. After a global disease infected the population, only the strongest survived when the world ended, while some had no choice but to be born into it.

As unlikely allies Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) travel cross-country for a chance to create a cure, despite several brushes with deaths along the way, the two lose plenty of friends throughout the show's first season that both the characters and fans are still mourning.

10 Ellie's Horse

The episode "Kin" saw the return of Tommy (Gabriel Luna) when Joel and Ellie arrived at a new community, but it also introduced two memorable characters from the games. After Ellie's The Last of Us II horse named Shimmer made a cameo, she later hopped on another unnamed horse who resembled Callus from the first game.

Ellie rode Callus to the university with Joel, and later rode a wounded Joel to safety. After crossing a group of cannibals, Ellie rides Callus in attempt to lead the group away, but gets shot at, the bullet killing Callus and sending Ellie flying off the horse.

9 James

A minor character in the TLoU games, James (Troy Baker) was one of the antagonists in the episode "When We Are in Need" as David's (Scott Shepherd) righthand man of sorts who helped him capture Ellie. And while his death was a victory for Ellie, it also came with some sadness for diehard TLoU fans for a special reason.

James was played by Troy Baker, who famously voiced the main character Joel in the games. Baker joined three fellow voice actors – Ashley Johnson, Merle Dandridge, and Jeffrey Pierce – who all made guest appearances in the series.

8 Anna

The season finale started out with a short but powerful appearance by Ellie's mom, Anna (Ashley Johnson). As she ran for her life through the woods while she went into labor, Anna finally found shelter in an abandoned house and gave birth to her daughter just as a clicker barged through the door.

Anna got a few memorable minutes with her daughter she named Ellie after getting bit by the clicker, knowing she wouldn't have much time with her. When Marlene (Merle Dandridge) found the two, Anna made Marlene promise to keep her daughter safe before killing her. While the death happened off-screen, viewers could hear Marlene's gunshot and Ellie's cries as it happened.

7 Henry

It's common in The Last of Us for characters to come and go, giving Ellie and Joel whatever it is they need at the time before their story ends. That's exactly what Henry (Lamar Johnson) did when he and his little brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard) showed up holding Joel and Ellie at gunpoint.

Desperate to survive Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) constant attempts to kill him, Henry joined forces with Joel to try and skip town. But it all came crashing down for Henry when he watched Sam attack Ellie after being infected and needing to be put down, causing Henry to take his own life.

6 Riley

When Season 1 broke away from the first game to tell the story of the expansion The Last of Us: Left Behind, it introduced fans of the franchise to the character everyone had been waiting for: Ellie's best friend, Riley (Storm Reid).

While her death doesn't happen on screen, it's easily presumed after the events of the episode when Riley and Ellie are both bit by an infected. The two choose to die together, but ultimately Ellie was left to kill a turned Riley off-screen before returning to the QZ with her newfound immunity.

5 Tess

Tess (Anna Torv) was not only a shortlived character in the game, but lasted for an even shorter amount of time in the series after she and Joel escape the QZ to smuggle Ellie across the country. With a badass personality (much like Carol Peletier from The Walking Dead), fans gushed over Tess' post-apocalyptic relationship with Joel.

During a death that departed from the game, when Joel, Ellie, and Tess discover a herd of infected coming their way, Tess sacrifices herself in order for Joel and Ellie to escape, sharing a strange and unexpected kiss with an infected man before being devoured.

4 Bill

The third episode of Season 1, "Long, Long Time," broke away from the story of the game to let viewers in on the backstory behind the minor character Bill. As an easy-to-love character from the start, it didn't take viewers long to fall in love with him as quickly as he fell in love with Frank.

After watching his love story play out over the course of a couple of decades, as sad as it was to see Frank lose his battle with an illness, the twist of Bill taking his life alongside his husband left viewers in tears.

3 Frank

He may have gotten off to a suspicious start when he showed up at Bill's (Nick Offerman) residence, but both Bill and the viewers warmed up to Frank's (Murray Bartlett) calm nature and longing for a normal life throughout the episode "Long, Long Time."

But after watching Frank go through the ups and downs of married life, surviving a deadly infection only to wind up getting ill from natural causes, the rollercoaster that was infamous Episode 3 ended with Frank choosing to end his suffering with Bill right by his side.

2 Sam

The little brother of Henry, Sam is an instantly loveable character despite blatantly holding Joel at gunpoint. With a close bond with his older brother, only able to communicate through sign language and drawings, Sam becomes cared for by both Joel and Ellie when they meet. Soon, Sam and Ellie have an endearing friendship that highlights their heartbreaking innocence.

After escaping Kathleen, it comes as a shock to both Ellie and the viewers to learn that Sam had been bitten during the battle. Despite her attempts to use her immune blood to save him, by morning, Sam has turned, losing his life to the infection.

1 Sarah

The most devastating death of the show comes as a shock in the series premiere when Joel's daughter teenage Sarah (Nico Parker) is shot and killed when the spread of the infection forces people to kill anyone who may be a threat, wrongfully shooting at Sarah and Joel.

Sarah quickly became a loveable character from the start, sharing an adorable father-daughter relationship with Joel until her fatal end. Sarah's death not only rocked the viewers, but became a pivotal moment in Joel's life that affected everything he did going forward.

