The Last of Us fans, heads up, a new limited edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook containing Season 1 and lots of bonus content is coming our way, Comic Book reports. It has stellar cover art featuring the infected design for the first season of the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann-created show, as well as artwork featuring both Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as Ellie and Joel, respectively. The arrival of the Steelbook appears to be a brilliant rewatch opportunity as the second season of the fan-favorite series is only months away.

The bonus content features a conversation titled, "The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction," which includes cast and filmmakers, joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in the series. Another bonus feature, "Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us," takes us on the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen while "From Levels to Live Action" elaborates how the show incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series. Other featurettes like, "Getting to Know Me," "The Last Debrief with Troy Baker," "Inside the Episode" and "Is This A The Last of Us Line?" will give gamers and fans an in-depth look at the making of the first season.

What to Expect From ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Without a doubt, fans should brace to have their hearts broken again. Mazin and Druckmann made sure we hurt as much as Joel and Ellie in the first season, and the next one should be no exception. Ramsey previously teased, “I'm excited for the really intense stuff, because I did a bit of that in Season 1 obviously, but to do that. And actually [have] more physical scenes because Ellie is obviously more physically fit in Season 2. I love stunt stuff, and like waking up with bruises the next day, and finding myself with a black eye, just because it feels like so good to have done it.” So fans can rest assured there’s going to be a lot of action in the upcoming season.

Along with Pascal and Ramsey, expected to return for the second season are Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother, Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy's wife, Maria. Furthermore, Kaitlyn Dever will be playing Abby, Young Mazino will play Jesse, and Isabela Merced will be playing Dina, Ellie's love interest, while Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast as a therapist, as seen in the initial teaser.

The Last of Us Season 2 will drop in April. Season 1 is available to stream on Max. You can order the Steelbook on Amazon.

Stream on Max