Fans of The Last of Us are probably still coming to grips with the carnage that unfolded in the show’s season finale. Scenes of a total wipeout of the Fireflies by Joel to save Ellie from the surgeon’s blade will be hard to forget as we prepare for the show’s sophomore season. Co-creator and showrunner Neil Druckmann has already begun to tease what fans could expect from the next season with the introduction of a new character, Abby Anderson. While Druckmann has hinted toward the future, there are revelations that the first season could have, in fact, ended differently.

Co-showrunner Craig Mazin, who in the aftermath of the season finale airing had to clarify whispers of the “Z” word being banned on set, reveals that the finale could have ended another way. "[Episode director Ali Abbasi] had this thought of just playing out this slightly longer, sadder version where Ellie says, 'okay,' and then she turns and walks away. And Joel looks after her," he revealed to GQ. "We see the two of them walking, not really together but apart, down towards Jackson. It lingers and then fades. There was something beautiful about it."

Season 1 closes with Joel and Ellie walking towards the Jackson settlement, which is different from the depictions in the first game. Druckmann and Craig have all through the show, deviated from the source material, however, the pair have insisted that their deviations have not contradicted the game. This time around, the decision was made according to the Chernobyl writer, to stick with the ending in the source material. "Everybody was like 'what do we do?'. And there was that meta-discussion of, are the people that played the game going to be more annoyed that they didn't get it just the way it's supposed to be, or are they gonna be more annoyed that they only got what they had before? And then how will everybody else feel?" He goes on to add, "In the end, there's something very specific about ending on that close-up of Ellie. Not knowing what comes next. Not knowing what she does. Does she walk away from him, does she walk with him, how does she feel? That moment gets suspended permanently."

As we look forward to the sophomore season, fans must keep in mind that it will be quite a while before a return to the Cordyceps-ridden world is attained. Show star Bella Ramsey has suggested the second season’s return is likely toward the tail end of next year or early 2025. These comments correspond with what Ramsey’s co-star, Pedro Pascal stated to Collider, in which he said that The Last of Us' second season would in fact start production at the end of this year.

The Last of Us Season One is currently streaming on HBO Max.