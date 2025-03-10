The Last of Us fans can’t wait for April as another season of the fan favorite series will arrive after a wait of over a year. The Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin-created series has all eyes on it after a very successful first season, and somehow the bar of expectations is even higher this time around. As the release date nears for the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led series, new information is trickling down about the upcoming season and creators’ plans beyond it.

Fans got a taste of what’s to come in a new trailer released last weekend, the hints of possible storylines were enough to devastate fan of the original games and hype the ones who discovered the series first. "There's some pretty intense stuff you don't even see in the trailer," Druckmann teased during the show’s SXSW panel (Via Entertainment Weekly).

Druckmann and Mazin have proved their storytelling prowess with the first season of the series that sees Joel and Ellie travelling across the US. Nonetheless, the next season will blow your socks off, "It's crazier — it's a wild roller coaster ride," Mazin teased adding, "That world is louder, and it is more dangerous, and we have dug in. And, honestly, I think, if we don't get canceled, next season will be even bigger."

What to Expect From ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

While the story of the first season of The Last of Us was pretty linear to give us a taste of this post-apocalyptic world and people who endure it. The second season will get more complex with its storylines, in terms of physical and emotional torment. The makers also teased Seraphites and Washington Liberation Front (aka WLFs) will be a big part of the upcoming season.

Emotionally, we’ll see Joel and Ellie getting distant. While Dina and Ellie's storyline will enchant fans. This season, another major character, Abby, will be introduced, but it remains to be seen how much of her backstory will be told. The second series of the season bring back Pascal as Joel, Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. Also joining the cast are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabel Merced as Dina, along with Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright and many more.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres April 13 on Max. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collide for future updates and coverage of the show.