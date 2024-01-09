The Big Picture Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby Anderson in Season 2 of The Last of Us, adding a new layer of complexity to the story.

Dever's casting brings excitement as the character brings much-needed action and brutality to the series.

Season 2 promises to take the series to new heights with more clickers and blood, increasing anticipation for its release by the end of 2025.

The Last of Us was renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere. With Season 2 set to follow the events of the 2020 video game, The Last of Us Part II, fans have been eagerly anticipating the casting of Abby Anderson, a key character introduced in the game’s sophomore run, whose role is pivotal to the story and the legacy of the game. Thankfully, the wait is over as it has been announced that Kaitlyn Dever has been cast in the role of Abby, Variety confirms.

Dever will be joining Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the hit series, as an antagonist to the pair. The first season of The Last of Us is widely regarded as a masterclass in storytelling. The show’s ability to capture the essence of humanity, even in dire restraints of a post-apocalyptic world, was bolstered by the stellar performances from both leads Pascal and Ramsey. As such, there was significant anticipation for who would be joining the cast in the second season, with Abby’s casting being the most excitable.

Abby’s arrival is linked to The Last of Us Season 1 finale, where viewers saw Joel kill several Fireflies in a hospital shootout to save Ellie’s life. In a season fraught with death and persistent survival, these kills were not the most notable, but the impact of these deaths will be long-lasting. Abby’s arrival will immediately put her on a collision path with Joel and Ellie, with Abby and Ellie eventually coming face to face in a dangerous battle of the wills.

Abby Anderson Will Add a New Layer of Complexity to 'The Last of Us' Season 2

News of Dever's casting is certainly exciting as the character brings much-needed action and brutality to Season 2. What’s more, having an actor with the demonstrated ability to handle such an emotionally demanding character is an added benefit. Abby’s introduction isn’t the only exciting thing about Season 2. Craig Mazin, co-creator of the show, promised more clickers while Neil Druckmann promised more blood. With Season 2 set to take the series to new heights, it is understandable why excitement is at an all-time high for the return of The Last of Us.

Season 2 is set to begin production in Vancouver soon. The first season of The Last of Us is currently available to stream on Max. Watch the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

