The Big Picture HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 is highly anticipated due to its successful first season and loyal fanbase. Abby, a key rival character, has already been cast.

The strike affecting the production means that fans will have to wait to find out who will play Abby, as filming has not yet begun.

Season 2 is expected to be even darker than the first, staying true to the second game's narrative twist and offering rich material for the actors involved. No release date has been announced yet.

It’s hard to believe that we’re already heading towards the end of the year, but 2023 has been so incredible for television. That all started with HBO’s The Last of Us in January. The series based on the popular video game franchise took the world by storm thanks to its brilliant performances, the authenticity to the source material, and its great blend of emotional storytelling and horror. The show was quickly renewed for Season 2 following outstanding success at HBO, and fans of the games know exactly what that means. Abby will soon be heading our way and, even though we’re in the middle of a historic strike, the infamous antagonist has already been cast.

In a larger interview with Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin told The Los Angeles Times: “Once the series is back in production, key questions abound about the second season, such as who will play Abby, a new character who is a rival to Ellie.” LAT would go on to confirm the role has been cast, but obviously, with the strike currently seeing no end in sight, fans are going to have to wait to find out who will actually play her.

No spoilers will be talked about here in terms of Abby’s character for those who haven’t played The Last of Us Part II, but Season 2 is going to be even darker than the first. That is if they stay true to the second game's biggest twist which Mazin has hinted they would in the past. In Part II Abby was Ellie’s main target of the game in one of the darkest revenge plots ever written. Abby’s also not just a one-note “villain” either. Like the best characters in this post-apocalyptic universe, she’s another complex, tragic, and relatable human being despite what some gamers will tell you online. That means Bella Ramsey and whoever plays Abby are going to have a lot of rich material to work with.

Image by Jefferson Chacon

When Does ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 release?

While the AMPTP is still refusing to meet the needs of striking writers and actors, there’s no release date for the series’ return yet, as they haven't yet been able to begin filming the second season. However, once the strike is over all signs point to Season 2 being ready to shoot, so stay tuned at Collider for future updates. While we wait for more The Last of Us news you can read up on who Abby is here and check out everything we know so far about Season 2 here.