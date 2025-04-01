This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Last of Us Season 2 is about to throw a wrench into the emotional core of the series with the arrival of Abby—one of the most polarizing figures in modern gaming. But for series newcomer Kaitlyn Dever, playing the part of the muscular, grief-stricken soldier from The Last of Us Part II has been anything but one-note.

In a new interview, Dever opened up about taking on the role originated by Laura Bailey in the game, the physical transformation required, and the internal damage Abby hides behind her armor, which she uses in her physical and emotional conflict with Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie in the series. She also confirmed that, by design, her approach would not be a direct imitation of Bailey’s performance, which is probably for the best.

“I actually didn’t [talk to Laura]. In my first meeting with Neil [Druckmann] and Craig [Mazin], I asked how close they wanted to be to the Abby in the game, and Neil really didn’t want anyone to play the game. They wanted the show to be its own standalone thing. She did an amazing job as Abby in the game. I definitely admire her.”

Kaitlyn Dever Wants To Show Abby's Pain And Power Beneath The Surface

While Bailey’s Abby is often remembered for her brutal strength, Dever says she quickly discovered there was far more complexity underneath the surface, which was something that surprised her more than expected about the role.

“I think for me, Abby is so much more than what she is on the surface. She has this very angry, intense exterior, but underneath that, she’s just a really broken person. She’s a human being trying to cope with loss. Especially after that five-year time jump in the story, you can see how much has changed her.”

In terms of values, Dever believes Abby’s trauma reshaped her worldview in ways that are difficult to articulate. “I don’t know if it’s about her values necessarily changing,” she said. “But when you lose everything, what do you do with that? For Abby, she thinks revenge is the only way she’ll feel better. That’s what grief has done to her—it’s all-consuming.”

The Last Of Us Season 2 will premiere later this month on HBO and Max. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on the show, which is set to run for two more seasons.