Editor's Note: The following contains heavy spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.

With its second season coming up, we've finally learned that Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of The Last of Us as Abby Anderson, one of the best characters from the original games and has the potential to become one of the best antagonists in pop culture once a broader audience gets to know her through the HBO series. In the games, we tend to see Abby as pretty much the opposite of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) at first, being big and muscular, while Ellie is short and slender, but, as we delve into her backstory, we learn that these two are not as different as they seem. Before we go on, there are heavy spoilers for The Last of Us - Part II ahead, so be warned!

Abby Is Introduced as the Direct Antagonist to Ellie in ‘The Last of Us - Part II'

Four years have passed after the events of the first game, and Ellie and Joel (Pedro Pascal) are living in Jackson and have settled into the community pretty well. Not able to live with the guilt of his actions at the end of the previous game, Joel has confessed to his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) that he prevented a cure for the cordyceps from potentially being developed when he saved Ellie. His relationship with Ellie has also strained over the last few years, as she's been weary of his over-protectiveness, especially after she started dating Dina (who may have already had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Season 1) and finding out about what happened in Salt Lake City as well. But they are still fond of each other and behave like father and daughter.

One day, though, Joel leaves Jackson for the last time. He goes out with Tommy to patrol the woods around the community and ends up rescuing Abby, who takes them to where her group is stationed close by. When they arrive, we learn what's really going on - Abby's the daughter of the Firefly neurosurgeon who was about to operate on Ellie in Salt Lake City, before he was killed by Joel. Now, though, she's part of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a militia group based in Seattle. Abby takes her time torturing Joel, and Ellie only arrives at the place in time to witness her surrogate father being killed by Abby. Ellie swears revenge but, back in Jackson, is stopped by Tommy, who sets off to Seattle by himself.

Of course, that doesn't stop Ellie, who goes after him with Dina and her ex-boyfriend Jesse (played in Season 2 by Young Mazino). Many things are going on simultaneously. For example, Dina is pregnant with Jesse's child, and Abby's group comprises her boyfriend Owen and many friends, including Mel, who's also pregnant. When Ellie arrives in Seattle, she tracks down Abby but, before getting to her, she confronts and kills Mel and Owen, becoming traumatized herself afterward. Later, Abby tracks down Ellie's group to their hideout at an old theater, kills Jesse, neutralizes Tommy, and tortures Dina before confronting Ellie herself. This is their first fight in the game, which Abby wins and decides to spare Ellie, Dina, and Tommy.

Abby Sets Off a Chain of Revenge That Is the Main Subject of ‘Part II’

Image via Naughty Dog

Part II is filled with emotional flashbacks and twists, but one of the best things about it is that, when the story reaches Seattle, Abby herself becomes a playable character. This puts the player right in her shoes as her character is fully explored. Before this point, it was teased that she had shades of grey, but we get to see way more light than darkness in her. When she arrives at the WLF headquarters at Seattle's Lumen Field, we find out that she's a respected part of their community, someone who inspires others and helps them thrive.

We also learn that the Fireflies disbanded after Joel's rampage in Salt Lake City and that most Quarantine Zones are now in ruins, with local militias fighting for control. In Seattle, the WLF is fighting the Seraphites, a religious cult that's rapidly growing, and Abby gets tangled in this conflict. Owen goes missing while investigating Seraphite activity in the city, so Abby goes looking for him. Abby gets captured and subsequently rescued by siblings Lev and Yara, two former Seraphites who are now deemed apostates by the cult. As the WLF starts an attack on the Seraphite headquarters, now it's Abby who rescues Lev after Yara sacrifices herself to buy them some time to flee. Just like Lev is an apostate to the Seraphites, now Abby is a traitor to the WLF.

There are many flashbacks in The Last of Us Part II showing Abby's past in the middle of her playable arc, like her and Owen discovering the Seattle Aquarium shortly after arriving in Seattle and, before that, she and her father Jerry helping a zebra give birth in Salt Lake City when Owen finds them to tell them that "the girl" has arrived - the girl being Ellie, of course. By this point in the story, we already empathize with Abby, and we see how much her revenge against Joel is eating away at her. So, after she and Lev leave the battle between the WLF and the Seraphites, and find that Owen and Mel have been killed by Ellie, it's understandable that she's justified in wanting another round of revenge against Ellie. This time, though, Lev convinces her to spare everyone and, together, they leave Seattle.

Abby’s Story With Ellie Ends Tragically, but Not How You’d Expect

A few months after all the skirmish in Seattle, Abby and Lev are now living in Santa Barbara. There are rumors that the Fireflies are regrouping on Catalina Island, and the two of them decide to follow that lead. Before they can, though, they are captured by the Rattlers, a group of marauders that keeps slaves. The Rattlers torture them and Abby is on the brink of death from starvation, barely holding on.

Back in Jackson, Tommy goes to Ellie and Dina's with information about Abby's whereabouts. The couple is now living together, and Dina makes it clear that, if Ellie leaves, she won't be there when Ellie returns. But since Ellie can't let go of her need for vengeance, she leaves to hunt Abby again. This time, though, she finds her in Santa Barbara and rescues Abby and Lev from Rattlers captivity, both about to die. Still blind by her hate for Abby, Ellie forces Abby to fight her on the beach.

The whole sequence is the hardest in all of The Last of Us, not because of its level of difficulty, but because it's simply sad. Abby and Ellie are two people who have harmed each other so much and nearly lost everything to achieve their burning revenge against one another. Abby is malnourished and weak, barely recognizable, and is still forced to fight. Ellie is so hellbent on getting revenge, it's like she isn't herself anymore. Just as she's about to drown Abby, Ellie remembers Joel and decides to spare Abby. She goes back to her empty house, while Abby and Lev sail to find the Fireflies.

Abby Is What Makes ‘Part II’ Such a Great Game

Close

The first The Last of Us is a great game because of its tale of paternal love and loss. It works perfectly in the context of the Cordyceps apocalypse, with Joel and Ellie being pretty much drawn to each other at first because they need to survive, and later because of their family-like bond. When Part II was released, many fans had doubts a sequel could ever live up to what the original game had accomplished, and there was a lot of backlash to it from a small, but loud sect of people who liked the first game and felt betrayed by the game killing Joel off.

Regardless of that, Abby's character is what makes Part II a worthy sequel to the original, if not an even better game altogether. With her, game creator and live-action series co-creator Neil Druckmann completely changed the storytelling dynamics by introducing a relatable antagonist. Abby is what prompts players to question their own biases and judgments when it comes to topics such as revenge, something that's ever-present in The Last of Us. Her presence contributes to the game's exploration of the human cost of survival in a post-apocalyptic world, fostering a narrative that is emotionally resonant and morally intricate.

In the games, Abby is the result of many artists working together, especially Jocelyn Mettler, who is the model for her face, and Laura Bailey, who performs the motion capture and voice work. All that will be done by Kaitlyn Dever herself in the live-action series, so we're lucky to have such a talented actor bringing such a great character to life.

