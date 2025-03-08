More than two years after the first season premiered on Max, The Last of Us is finally set to return with its second season to begin adapting the Game of the Year-winning sequel, The Last of Us Part II. The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on Max on April 13, and to celebrate the return of the series being almost exactly one month away, Max has officially released what is likely the final full-length trailer for the second season. The show, which comes from Emmy Award-winning Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and game creator Neil Druckmann, earned a 96% from critics and an 88% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 1 and confirmed its place as one of the greatest video game adaptations of all-time.

The first Last of Us game follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a man just trying to scrape by in Boston until he meets Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl who is immune to the virus plaguing the world. After losing someone close to him, Joel promises to take Ellie to the Fireflies to help them use her blood to create a cure, but when he learns the cure comes at the cost of Ellie's life, he decides the sacrifice isn't worth it. The Last of Us Season 1 is a mostly linear story, but Season 2 takes the narrative and spins it on its head, even introducing a new playable character from the second game, Abby, who will be brought to life by Kaitlyn Dever in Season 2. Players control Ellie for half of The Last of Us Part 2 and Abby for the other half as they go on wildly different journeys that are ultimately propelled by the same motivations.

Will ‘The Last of Us’ Continue Past Season 2?

While The Last of Us has yet to be officially renewed for Season 3, show creator Craig Mazin said not long ago that he believes the series will go even beyond three seasons. It makes sense to adapt the entirety of The Last of Us Part 1 into one season, but The Last of Us Part 2 is much more expansive. The first half of the game, controlling Ellie and the second half, controlling Abby, could each very well take up full seasons, but as we've seen with adapting things to television, there will likely be some changes along the way to divert expectations and create a fresh product to shock both newcomers and veteran fans alike.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres April 13 on Max. Check out the new trailer for the series above and stay tuned to Collide for future updates and coverage of the show.