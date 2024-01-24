This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Season 2 of The Last of Us won't be out for some time, but the cast of the HBO video game adaptation is already vibing together in Vancouver before filming begins. Zarak by Afghan Kitchen shared a photo on Instagram, spotted by The Last of Us News on X (formerly Twitter), that united Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino, the actors behind Ellie, Dina, and Jesse, for the first time, alongside executive producer Jacqueline Lesko and series co-creator Craig Mazin. It's a brief glimpse at what's to come in 2025 as they prepare to embark on a long and painful journey full of grief and revenge in the post-apocalypse.

The trio figure to spend a lot of time together as Season 2 adapts the sequel to Naughty Dog's best-selling classic. Assuming Mazin and Neil Druckmann hem close to the plot of the game, Ellie, Dina, and Jessie share an awkward history thanks to their past relations, yet they all band together as close allies and help guide Ellie during a traumatic journey. Ramsey, of course, is already very familiar with the cordyceps-infected world of The Last of Us, earning an Emmy nomination for their masterful turn, but Merced and Mazino should fit right in, coming off high-profile projects of their own including Madame Web and Beef respectively.

See the new image below.