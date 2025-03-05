The second season of The Last of Us has received some interesting cast additions. Alanna Ubach, Joe Pantoliano, Ben Ahlers, Hettiene Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna will be seen in the next installment of the successful video game adaptation produced by HBO. The network recently announced that the second season of The Last of Us will premiere on April 13, meaning that audiences are only a couple of weeks away from finding out what's going to happen in the post-apocalyptic reality infested with zombies. Some of these new characters will be familiar to the members of the audience who have played the video games that inspired the show.

Joe Pantoliano will step into the shoes of Eugene, a character who appeared in the second Last of Us video game. At the same time, Robert John Burker and Noah Lamanna will play Seth and Kat, respectively. The television adaptation, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann is known for taking small characters from the video games and fleshing them out into more compelling figures for audiences who haven't played through the original stories. Nothing can prepare viewers for the horrors that will arrive in the form of the second season of The Last of Us.

The New Cast Members of 'The Last of Us'