Following the announcement that Kaitlyn Dever was cast as Abby Anderson in the upcoming second season of The Last of Us, HBO has wasted no time in continuing to fill the most significant roles in the series, the latest being that of Owen Moore, a significant antagonist in the series. Variety has announced that Spencer Lord will fill the role, with Tati Gabrielle and Danny Ramirez also filling out the rest of Abby's gang.

Who is Owen in 'The Last of Us Part II'?

He is a member of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a militia group based in Seattle. Owen is a former Firefly, which is the same group that Ellie and Joel, the main characters of the series, have interacted with in the past. In The Last of Us Part II, Owen is portrayed as a complex character with a moral compass that often puts him at odds with the more violent tendencies of the WLF. He has a significant and complicated relationship with Abby, one of the game's protagonists, and his character plays a crucial role in her storyline. Owen's past with the Fireflies, his connection with Abby, and his perspective on the conflict in the game add depth to the narrative and the moral dilemmas faced by the characters.

Owen's character is a part of the larger narrative that explores themes of revenge, morality, and the cycle of violence in a post-apocalyptic world. His actions and decisions, along with those of other characters, contribute to the game's exploration of these themes and the emotional impact of the story.

In addition to Lord as Owen, Gabrielle will play Nora, “a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past," and Ramirez will feature as Manny, “a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.” Ariela Barer will also be joining the cast as Mel.

The second season of The Last of Us is set to be released by HBO in 2025.