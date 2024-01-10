The Big Picture Young Mazino has been cast as Jesse in The Last of Us season 2, creating personal conflict with Ellie.

Kaitlyn Dever has also been cast as Abby, hinting at the direction of the upcoming episodes.

The first season introduced the characters and their mission, setting the stage for the second season's events.

Young Mazino has been cast as Jesse in the second season of The Last of Us, according to Deadline. In the video games the hit television series is based on, Jesse has a very personal conflict with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) due to a relationship from his past, but it remains to be seen if the adaptation will follow the game's backstory to the letter. Production on the new episodes of the show created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann will begin next month, with the new episodes slated to premiere on Max in 2025.

Mazino joins Kaitlyn Dever, who was cast as Abby earlier this week. The two characters were very relevant to the plot of the second game in the series, teasing where the premise for the upcoming episodes could go moving forwards. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will also reprise their roles from the first season of The Last of Us, with Joel and Ellie continuing their journey across a very uncertain role. Time will tell if they'll be able to survive the hostile environment they live in, or if tragedy will strike the lead characters of the show.

The first season of The Last of Us introduced Joel as a loving father, before he lost his daughter the night the outbreak got out of control. Years after he had to come up with different ways to survive the infected, Joel ran into Ellie, a girl who had learned how to take care of herself in the dangerous world of the video game adaptation. Tensions began to rise when Joel was informed that his mission was actually to take Ellie across the country because her blood could be the answer to a cure for the virus, at the cost of the girl's life. Joel wasn't going to let anything happen to the person that meant a second chance at parenting to him.

What Will Happen in the Second Season of 'The Last of Us?'

The second season of The Last of Us will be based on the second game in the series, where Ellie begins to fall in love with Dina. As with every video game adaptation produced for television, The Last of Us could take the plot of upcoming episodes away from the emotionally intense plot points of the video game, but based on the first season of the series, the team behind the show likes to stay down to the letter. As Dina's ex-boyfriend, Jesse won't be comfortable with the idea of Ellie falling in love with her, as they all try to stay away from the innfected and Firefly members looking for answers.

The first season of The Last of Us is currently streaming on Max.