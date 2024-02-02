The Big Picture Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation.

O'Hara's son works as a set dresser on the series, giving her a personal connection to the project.

Production for the second season of The Last of Us is set to start this month in Canada, with an expected release in 2025.

It remains to be seen how Moira Rose would fare in a zombie apocalypse, but Catherine O'Hara is about to find out after news emerged that the legendary comic star is officially joining HBO's critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic video game adaptation, The Last of Us. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live alongside Bryan Cranston on Thursday evening, where they were promoting their movie Argylle, O'Hara addressed the buzz about her potential involvement in the show during a Q&A session with the audience.

When fans inquired about the validity of these rumors, she expressed surprise at their insider knowledge and confirmed she is in discussions with HBO. She also shared a personal connection to the project, revealing that her son works as a set dresser on the series, a detail she disclosed to host Andy Cohen. O'Hara's casting had been speculated previously by Daniel Richtman, who reported that the actor had an offer to appear in a multi-episode arc as an original character, separate from The Last of Us: Part II on PlayStation, similar to the role Melanie Lynskey took on in the first season of the show. HBO has now confirmed O'Hara will join the series.

For the upcoming second season, O'Hara is set to join the cast alongside Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who will continue their roles as Joel and Ellie, respectively, from the first season. Kaitlyn Dever is cast as Abby, a pivotal character from the game who will share lead duties with Pascal and Ramsey, while Isabela Merced will take on the role of Dina, Ellie's romantic interest, and Young Mazino is slated to portray Jesse, a close ally of Ellie's and Dina's former boyfriend.

What Will 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Be About?

Close

The series will continue under the guidance of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who co-created the original game. While specifics on how the plot of The Last of Us: Part II, originally released in 2020, will be translated to the screen remain undisclosed, the story follows Joel and Ellie several years after their harrowing cross-country ordeal in a post-apocalyptic United States, continuing to deal with the fallout of Joel's world-altering decision. Having found a semblance of normalcy in the Jackson community alongside Joel's brother, Tommy, and his wife, Maria, their lives are upended by a brutal incident, sending Ellie on a quest for vengeance.

Production for the second season of The Last of Us is set to start in Canada this month, with an expected release on HBO in 2025.

Watch on Max