Isabela Merced has been cast as Dina in The Last of Us Season 2.

Season 2 will also star Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

Dina is a crucial character in The Last of Us Part II, serving as both a love interest and a companion to Ellie.

Another key piece of casting for the second season of HBO's The Last of Us has been confirmed after the role of Dina was officially given to Isabela Merced. Dina plays a pivotal role in the narrative of the story, as she is the love interest of Bella Ramsey's Ellie Williams, and is often seen as the light to Ellie's darkness within the story.

Merced first gained recognition for her lead role as CJ Martin on the Nickelodeon television series 100 Things to Do Before High School, before expanding to feature films with roles in Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Merced is also a musician, releasing her first single, "Papi", in 2019. Originally known as Isabela Moner, she changed her surname to Merced in 2019 in tribute to her late grandmother, whom she credits as a significant influence in her life and career.

The character was hinted at in an Easter egg from the first season of The Last of Us, when an unnamed character — later confirmed to be Dina — was yelled at by Ellie for eavesdropping on a conversation following her arrival with Joel (Pedro Pascal) in the town of Jackson.

Who Is Dina in 'The Last of Us Part II'?

Dina plays a pivotal role in The Last of Us Part II. In the game, she is a close companion and romantic interest of the main character, Ellie. Dina plays a significant role in the narrative, providing both emotional support and assistance in combat situations. Dina's character is integral to the story's exploration of relationships, survival, and moral complexity in a post-apocalyptic world. Her interactions with Ellie add depth to the game's emotional narrative, exploring themes such as love, loyalty, and the impact of trauma.

Throughout the game, Dina's character is depicted as strong, compassionate, and resourceful, adding a humanising layer to the game's often grim and violent setting. Her relationship with Ellie is a central part of the story, contributing to the game's focus on character-driven storytelling, and gives Ellie an anchor that keeps her tied to the side of good, even when she is driven to commit the most unspeakable of acts.

The Last of Us Season 2 will see Pascal and Ramsey returning as Joel and Ellie, alongside the newly-announced Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Merced as Dina.

The second season of The Last of Us is due to be released in 2025 on HBO. Season 1 is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

