Editor's Note: The following contains heavy spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.

The Big Picture Isabella Merced will play Dina in Season 2 of The Last of Us.

Dina's character is more than just Ellie's love interest, offering a delicate balance of strength and compassion.

Dina serves as a moral counterweight and provides a perspective that explores the cost of revenge and the power of empathy.

As Season 2 of The Last of Us begins to take shape, we finally know that Isabella Merced will be playing Dina, one of the central characters in the narrative. In the game The Last of Us Part II, which the HBO series will now adapt after taking on the first game of the franchise in Season 1, Dina is Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) love interest and overall moral compass. While her presence in Season 2 was already expected, it also presents an opportunity for the series to expand on the story told by the game thanks to Dina's character, who embodies a delicate balance of strength and compassion, and often provides a refreshing contrast to the game's darker themes. Before we go on, though, there are heavy spoilers for Part II ahead, so be warned!

Dina Serves Is More Than Ellie’s Love Interest in ‘The Last of Us Part II’

When getting an overview of the characters in a story, it's normal to focus on the protagonists and antagonists, leaving supporting characters in a secondary position. One of the best things about The Last of Us is that it's such a carefully thought-out story, that even its supporting characters have compelling arcs and good reasons to do what they do and be who they are. Dina is certainly the best example of that, as it would be natural to reduce her to merely being Ellie's love interest or a faithful companion, when, in fact, she's much, much more.

We meet her at the beginning of Part II as a close friend of Ellie's, who's now settled and an active part of the Jackson commune. Dina had just broken up with ex-boyfriend Jesse (who will be played by Young Mazino in Season 2), and they remain friends. After a party, though, Dina and Ellie's relationship soon evolves into a romance, with Dina taking the lead as Ellie is still a little emotionally immature. The following day, they decide to chase a lead on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tommy's (Gabriel Luna) whereabouts after they fail to return to Jackson from their scheduled patrol, and we find out that Joel was killed by Abby (who is set to be played by Kaitlyn Dever in the series). Deeply loyal to Ellie, Dina doesn't hesitate to follow Ellie in her quest for revenge against Abby in Seattle.

Shortly after they arrive in Seattle and establish a base in an old theater downtown, though, Dina reveals to Ellie that she's pregnant with Jesse's baby. This puts a strain on their relationship, not because of Jesse or any sort of jealousy, but because Dina shouldn't be risking herself like that, so she stays behind while Ellie continues her crusade around Seattle. Eventually, Ellie finds both Jesse and Tommy and brings them back to the theater, having also undergone a series of traumatic events like killing most of Abby's friends, including Mel — who was also pregnant. After Abby's own development arc takes her to the theater where Ellie's group is based, their first big confrontation takes place. Enraged that Ellie has killed her friends, Abby shoots Tommy, kills Jesse, and knocks Dina out. The idea of Dina being killed then represents an even bigger tragedy because of her pregnancy, just like Mel's death did, but also means the loss of Ellie's last emotional anchor and Abby's last step in giving up her humanity in favor of revenge.

Dina Acts As the Moral Counterweight to Ellie’s and Abby’s Revenge-Driven Narrative

Close

Sometime after the sad events in Seattle, Dina and Ellie are living on a farm in Wyoming close to Jackson. Dina has already given birth to J.J., a healthy and jolly little boy who's loved by both his mothers. The three of them lead a pretty idyllic life, but Ellie is struggling with PTSD and has trouble eating and sleeping. One day, Tommy visits them and, although he's happy for the family, he brings information about Abby's whereabouts — she's in California with Lev, the former Seraphite who became the only friend she has left.

Dina's position on the subject is crystal clear: they are done with going after people for revenge. She also doesn't need to explain it — she and Ellie almost died the first time they decided to go down that path, and have now built a happy family. Nothing is worth giving that up. Ellie reluctantly agrees at first but leaves the following morning, believing that killing Abby is going to solve her problems. Still, Dina makes it clear that, if Ellie goes, she and J.J. are not going to be there if she returns. Keeping this promise, when Ellie returns to the farm after facing Abby in California, her family is no longer there waiting for her, having probably returned to Jackson.

In this final act of Part II, Dina emerges as a crucial moral counterweight in the narrative. Her character serves as a stabilizing force amidst the revenge-driven journeys of Ellie and Abby. While both protagonists are consumed by their pursuit of retribution, Dina's presence becomes a poignant reminder of the moral complexities inherent in their actions. As Ellie and Abby grapple with the consequences of their choices, Dina's unwavering loyalty (now to her family, not only to Ellie) and moral compass stand in stark contrast, offering a perspective that transcends the cycle of vengeance. In this role, Dina plays a pivotal part in shaping the overarching theme of the story, contributing to a narrative that explores the cost of revenge and the often-ignored power of empathy in a post-apocalyptic world.

Dina’s Character Offers the Series the Chance To Build Upon the Game

All through Part II, Dina offers an interesting counterweight to Ellie. While Abby is sort of an "anti-Ellie," in the sense that they are both very similar, but going in opposite directions, Dina acts as the voice of reason for the protagonist, trying very hard to fill the role of moral compass. It's difficult, though, and she doesn't always manage to get through to Ellie because of Ellie's stubbornness. Despite that, Dina shows the player what the right thing to do is, even if the story demands something else.

The fact that Dina always has strong opinions and very clear principles in a post-apocalyptic world is interesting in itself. In Season 1, we saw Ellie and Joel struggle with keeping their humanity against people who had lost theirs, both literally — killed by the Cordyceps — and figuratively. Dina's backstory may not be as bad as Ellie's, but surviving in the post-Cordyceps world can't be easy for anyone, and, somehow, Dina managed to do it and still retain her principles. That may be a consequence of an optimistic outlook on life that's characteristic of some younger people, but still should give an interesting story. Season 1 took the liberty of introducing many new characters and deepening the backstories of some pre-existing ones, like Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard), for example.

Dina's backstory remains unwritten. She did have an older sister named Talia, but, apart from that, very little is known, not even if Talia was alive when Dina moved to Jackson. This untold story offers the series a chance to delve into the intricacies of her past — her aspirations and relationships, for example, especially with Jesse. This exploration could not only contextualize her present actions but also provide viewers with a poignant contrast between the past and the harsh realities of the post-apocalyptic life that shaped both her and Ellie.

The Last of Us is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch On Max