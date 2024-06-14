The Big Picture Mark Mylod to direct first 2 episodes of The Last of Us Season 2, bringing his HBO experience to the highly anticipated series.

Jeffrey Wright to reprise role as Isaac, leader of the WLF, in live-action adaptation of The Last of Us Part 2.

Season 2 of The Last of Us features an impressive ensemble cast, with Kaitlyn Devers, Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, and Danny Ramirez joining.

The highly anticipated follow up to the Emmy Award-winning series has found an HBO to helm several episodes. A new report from THR revealed that Mark Mylod, best known for his work on Succession and The Menu, will direct the first two episodes of The Last of Us Season 2. Mylod also helmed six episodes of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, whose prequel spin-off House of the Dragon is set to return to Max this Sunday, June 16. Mylod has a lot of history with HBO to fall back on, and has also proven himself to be one of the most formidable television directors in Hollywood, making him the perfect choice to lead off the second season of The Last of Us.

Filming for The Last of Us Season 2 is ongoing, and updates about the HBO series have been dropping steadily, revealing new information about the cast, episodic structure, and also future season plans. One of the most exciting reveals of late came when it was announced Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright would reprise his role from The Last of Us Part 2 video game and portray Isaac in live-action. Isaac is the leader of the WLF (Washington Liberation Front), the group which Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) are set to go face off against in the second season. That news came roughly one week after the first look at stars Pedro Pascal and Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, were unveiled.

What Else Do We Know About ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

In addition to Mylod coming on board to direct the first two episodes, The Last of Us Season 2 has assembled an impressive ensemble cast to tell the next chapter of Joel and Ellie's story. Kaitlyn Devers will play the role of Abby in Season 2, an alternate side of the same coin to Ramsey's Ellie. Other members of Abby's crew in the WLF will be filled out by Spencer Lord in the role of Owen, one of Abby's closest friends and an ex-lover, with Tati Gabrielle stepping into the role of Nora and Danny Ramirez set to portray Manny. It was also revealed earlier in the year that Catherine O'Hara was joining the cast of The Last of Us Season 2, but details about her role are being kept under wraps.

The Last of Us returns with Season 2 in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and stream the first season of The Last of Us on Max.

