Kate Herron, the creative brains behind the first season of Disney's Loki, is stepping behind the cameras for a new show — HBO's The Last of Us, according to Deadline. Herron's transition to directing Loki marked a significant step in her career, moving into the realm of high-budget, high-profile superhero content and her vision for the big-budget Marvel series won her many admirers in Hollywood. The transition to one of the biggest and buzziest shows around today is a natural fit, with her creative vision making the collaboration an exciting prospect. Her selection to helm Loki was partly due to her passion for the project and her vision for the character and the story. She was previously known for doing work on the Netflix series Sex Education. Unfortunately, Herron stepped away from the second season of Loki having decided one season was enough.

Herron isn't the only big name to be stepping behind the camera for The Last of Us, with returning directors Peter Hoar, Craig Mazin, and Neil Druckmann — the latter two also co-creators, showrunners and writers — being joined by Nina Lopez-Corrado (Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (Watchmen) and perhaps most intriguingly, Mark Mylod. Mylod is just coming off of his Outstanding Drama Directing Emmy win for HBO’s Succession, one of the shows The Last of Us faced in last week's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return for Season 2 of The Last of Us as Joel and Ellie, which has also added the likes of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, along with Isabela Merced as Dina, and Young Mazino as Jesse. Assuming the series follows the plot of the game The Last of Us Part II, the second season will take place around five years after the events of the first season.

What Will 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Be About?

The game follows the characters Ellie and Abby in a narrative that is split between their perspectives, exploring themes of revenge, trauma, and the moral complexities of their actions in a world devastated by a global pandemic and filled with various hostile human factions, and the sheer mass of the game has ensured that the story will need to be split over multiple seasons.

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to begin production in Vancouver and will air on HBO in 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and, in the meantime, you can catch up with Season 1 on Max.

