With just a few weeks to go until the launch of The Last of Us Season 2, HBO has given us a few looks at some old faces and some new faces too. Ahead of what's set to be a stormy second outing for Joel and Ellie, it's time to take a look at what's to come. We can't go into the plot of Season 2, because spoilers, but HBO have shown off new looks at Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, alongside the returning Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother, Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as his wife, Maria. Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast as Abby, a soldier seeking vengeance whose actions have lasting consequences, Isabela Merced plays Dina, Ellie's girlfriend, and Young Mazino takes on the role of Jesse, a friend of Ellie and Dina's.

What we can fairly say is that the arrival of Abby will be monumental as it will impact Joel and Ellie's lives. The Last of Us' co-showrunner Craig Mazin revealed that Dever initially auditioned for Bella in early casting calls, but they kept her as a wild card up their sleeve for the second season. "The reason we cast Kaitlyn is because she’s an incredible actor. You look at her body of work and the way she throws herself at that stuff… We value performance over anything else," he told Entertainment Weekly last month. Other cast members revealed to appear in Season 2 include the legendary duo of Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O'Hara.

