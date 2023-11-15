The Big Picture The Last of Us series, based on the popular video game, is set to begin filming its second season in January 2024 after production was delayed due to industry strikes.

Season 2 will feature a time leap and focus on the changing relationship between Ellie and Joel, as well as moments that bridge the events of the first and second games.

The second season will introduce a new group of soldiers led by an antagonist named Abby, leading to a story of revenge and the dangers of unconditional love. The tone of the season is expected to be darker.

This year started with a bang for video game lovers as Max’s The Last of Us series made its way to the platform and won hearts with its source accurate depictions and refreshing twists and turns. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series casts Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie and retells the video game narrative with a focus on character studies to fans’ delight. The series was instantly renewed for season 2, nonetheless, the production got delayed due to the historic strikes in the industry.

As the strikes finally came to an end, the series is looking forward to starting production ASAP. As per a new listing in Production List, the series is set to begin filming in January 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. Season 2 was in pre-production stage when the strikes began and seems like the team behind the series is hard at work, Druckmann previously revealed that the outlines for the second iterations are already in place.

What’s ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 About?

The story of the popular game is quite well known, while the first season ended at the same place as the game’s ending, the second game takes a time leap in time. Speaking to Collider previously, Mazin revealed, “Obviously, the time jump is important, to some extent. It reflects the changing nature of Ellie’s relationship with Joel, as she gets older.” Adding, “in the second game, there’s a primary shift in time, but there are also moments that you see, that are in between the events of the main storyline of The Last of Us Part II and the storyline of The Last of Us Part I.”

The second season will pick sometime after the events of the first season as a new group of soldiers led by a woman named Abby comes knocking on Joel and Ellie’s doorstep. The damage they do is unspeakable, but it leaves Ellie with a vengeance. So whether we see a significant time jump or not remains unclear. However, the series has found its antagonist already. While the Abby actor has been cast the name is yet to be revealed. Ramsey previously shared that the second season would be "darker" in tone. She said, "It’s really a story about revenge and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

The Last of Us is available on Max to stream. There is not yet a release date for Season 2