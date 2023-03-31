After giving fans a very faithful adaptation of a video game with the ambitious first season, The Last of Us Season 2 is rolling back into action. Deadline reports that the filming location for the second season of the franchise has been decided on. The cast and crew will set shop in Vancouver for the shoots though it’s still unclear when the production will begin exactly.

What’s to be noted is that a significant part of the story in The Last of Us Part II video game takes place in the Pacific Northwest. Meaning we’ll get to see more of Joel and Ellie in action when the time comes. The locations are an integral part of the games as the player gets from one location to another with Joel and Ellie the previous season was shot in Calgary, Alberta while different locations in Canada doubled as Texas, Wyoming, and Missouri.

What to Expect from The Last of Us Season 2?

Co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin did a fantastic job of adapting the gameplay while some moments were taken directly from the game, word by word, some moments were completely manufactured for the series. New characters like Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), James (Troy Baker), and more were created to add deeper layers to the story and extend the idea that humans are still the bigger threat than the infected in the post-apocalyptic world. With a character-driven story, the series was able to amuse the most avid fans and has set the bar of expectations very high.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Season 1: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Reflect on That Final Scene

The character-based narrative will continue in The Last of Us Season 2 as we’ll get to see Joel and Ellie settling down in Wyoming. Speaking to Collider, Mazin previously teased, “Certainly, there’s no way to tell the remaining story in one more season. We would need more time than that. But we are also committed to moving toward a conclusion, as opposed to creating an open-ended series that goes on as long as people watch.” Though, he noted that the second game is “much bigger and much more dramatically complicated with more characters.”

The first season of The Last of Us cast Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Nico Parker as Sarah, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Anna Torv as Tess, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Nick Offerman as Bill, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam and many more.

Currently, no release date has been revealed for the second season The Last of Us Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max.