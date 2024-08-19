This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Timothy Good, editor of The Last of Us, confirmed Season 2 filming wrap on his X account.

The cast has finished work on set, awaiting potential reshoots to bring the project to completion.

HBO has already released teaser footage for The Last of Us Season 2.

One of the most anticipated upcoming projects on the HBO slate just got its biggest filming update yet. On his personal X account, Timothy Good, who is an editor on The Last of Us, confirmed that Season 2 of the hit video game adaptation has officially wrapped filming. Good has previously worked on other projects such as Fringe, The Umbrella Academy, and Gossip Girl, and is now ready to take The Last of Us Season 2 to the finish line now that the cast has finished its work on set, barring any reshoots. HBO recently released the first teaser for The Last of Us Season 2, indicating that filming wasn't far from complete, and now exactly two weeks later, the stars are free to move on to other projects.

The Last of Us Season 2 will return several of its surviving stars, including both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey returning as Joel and Ellie, respectively, but the vastly expanded second chapter in Neil Druckmann's story features several new characters and cast members to boot. One of the biggest additions in Season 2 is Abby, the WLF (Washington Liberation Front) soldier played by Kaitlyn Dever. Dever's co-star Isabela Merced, who will play Ellie's love interest, Dina, in Season 2, recently revealed that Dever required additional security on set, due to her character being so hated among the fanbase. Laura Bailey played Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, and dealt with excruciating blowback and harassment, including death threats, all for playing a fictional character poised opposite a beloved protagonist in Ellie.

What Else Do We Know About ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

The Last of Us Season 1 and Chapter 1 are very much a prerequisite to a larger story incorporating more characters from the city of Jackson, Wyoming, such as Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna). It was recently confirmed that Succession director Mark Mylod will helm the first two episodes of Season 2, which on paper, is a match made in heaven to see Mylod reunite with HBO on another Emmy Award-winning series. Recent footage from The Last of Us Season 2 also hints at a potential timeline deviation from the game, which lines up with creator Craig Mazin's recent comments that the series plans to stretch The Last of Us Part 2 across more than one season.

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere in 2025 but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream The Last of Us Season 1 on Max.

