We are weeks away from The Last of Us Season 2, which will reunite us with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and will serve as another traumatic chapter in their journey. Well, buckle up because the upcoming season will get more dangerous and even more gut-wrenching. During a press conference, Pascal, along with the cast and the makers, spoke about the time jump that’s coming up and the real-world themes the season will address.

Speaking of the filming of the second season, Pascal praised creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for creating a safe space for emotional work. "I feel like it was a beautiful setup by Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] that the first thing that I got to shoot was just you [Ramsey] and I and in kind of an intimate setting," he recalled. The second season of the show will take a five-year jump, showcasing how Joel and Ellie have grown apart, shining some light on the character dynamic Pascal further revealed,

"There's incredibly painful distance between the two of them and the playing of the scene, but we still got to be on set and f**k around and laugh and stuff like that. And that was incredibly comforting, that was like coming home."

The Last of Us Season 2 Goes Beyond Fiction

Along with some emotional damage, we can expect the second season to present more complex storylines, new characters, and intriguing character dynamics. And while personal relationships between the main characters are the heart of the show, The Last of Us is also known to mirror our reality. "There's a very healthy and sometimes sick pleasure in that kind of catharsis and a safe space to see human relationships under crisis and in pain and intelligently draw a political allegory, societal allegory, and base it off of the world that we're living in," Pascal teased about Season 2.

Each episode of the first season broke fans’ hearts with one or the other hard truth, it remains to be seen how the upcoming season plans to do the same. The second series of the season brings back Pascal as Joel, Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. Also joining the cast are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabel Merced as Dina, along with Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright and many more.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on April 13 on Max. Stay tuned to Collide for future updates and coverage of the show.