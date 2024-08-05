The Big Picture Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to be action-packed with many emotional moments.

The new season will introduce new characters, including Dana and Abby, as well as a bigger focus on the infected.

The Last of Us Season 2 is based on the video game The Last of Us: Part 2 and is set for release in 2025.

The first footage from HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 has been released, and it's more tense and emotional than ever. The first season finished airing in March 2023 and was greenlit for Season 2 immediately. When Season 2 hits HBO next year, fans can expect several new characters, loads of emotional moments, and especially, more infected, as the next installment goes towards a darker route.

The new preview is part of Max's latest "coming soon" promo, which features Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) as he talks about the things he did during the last season, more specifically, the decision to save Ellie from the Fireflies. Alongside that included a raid on the settlement in Jackson, Wyoming, people defending themselves from both humans and infected, as well as glimpses of new characters including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and Dana (Isabela Merced) as well as Catherine O'Hara and Jeffrey Wright.

This is our most substantial teaser yet as The Last of Us Season 2 has been sharing bits and pieces to hype fans up for Season 2 while filming is ongoing in Vancouver, Canada. Back in May, HBO released images of Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and local fans even spotted some locations inspired by the game. The Last of Us faced some delays during production due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Eventually, things resumed and filming is nearing an end, with the show's creator, Neil Druckmann wrapping his work in Vancouver earlier this month.

What Will 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Be About?

Just like Season 1, The Last of Us Season 2 will be based on the games. The second season will draw from The Last of Us: Part 2, which came out on PlayStation in 2020. Those who have played the game should be aware that this is when things change, especially for the relationship between Joel and Ellie. At the same time, a new lead character will be introduced, who is out for revenge. According to Gizmodo, it was reported that during the Writers' strikes, HBO considered having potential cast members use scripts from the video game the show was based on during auditions because the scripts weren't ready, but the idea was scrapped.

The Last of Us Season 2 will have Pascal and Ramsey reprise their roles from Season 1. Other returning cast members include Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Joining the show are Merced as Dina, who's described as Ellie's romantic interest, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a solider seeking vengeance, and Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, and Danny Ramirez playing the rest of Abby's crew, as Owen, Nora, and Manny.

The Last of Us Season 2 is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2025, no specific release date has been announced at this time. You can watch Season 1 on Max.

