Fans are counting down the days for the second season of Max’s highly anticipated video game adaptation, The Last of Us. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the first season of the series was critically acclaimed and loved by long-time game fans and casual viewers alike. And this time around, everyone is well prepared for the trauma, healing, bloaters, and action the new season will bring. Gabriel Luna, who plays Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) brother Tommy in the series, recently discussed the training he brought in from Terminator: Dark Fate and all the action fans can expect.

The previously released trailer gave fans a taste of the horrors that’ll befall the survivors in Wyoming. Luna was seen with a huge flamethrower, and sniping out the army of infected, which excited the game fans. Luna revealed that he brought his skill set from the Terminator movie. “I did (weapons training) previously with Jack Nevils. He trains Army snipers, he was our military consultant on Terminator: Dark Fate, so I trained with him and used him as a resource.” He further teased that the cast, too, went in for weapons training,

“We did go to the range quite a bit, just to get everybody up to snuff. Our armorers were really happy that I had the skill set that I kind of walked in with. They put that flamethrower in my hands, and we practiced for like four minutes, and they were like ‘Yeah, Gabe’s good.’ I was like ‘Are you sure, man? I think maybe it should be a bit longer session.’”

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 is a Lot More Dangerous

Druckmann and Mazin have proved their storytelling prowess with the first season, which sees Joel and Ellie travelling across the US. "There's some pretty intense stuff you don't even see in the trailer," Druckmann previously teased. Mazin added, "It's crazier — it's a wild roller coaster ride," further teasing, "That world is louder, and it is more dangerous, and we have dug in. And, honestly, I think, if we don't get canceled, next season will be even bigger.”

Along with Pascal as Joel, and Luna as Tommy, the second series brings back Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Some new faces are also joining the cast including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabel Merced as Dina, along with Catherine O'Hara as Joel’s therapist, Jeffrey Wright and many more.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres April 13 on Max. Check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collide for future updates and more such coverage.