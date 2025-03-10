The Last of Us fans, are you ready for another traumatic season? Well, buckle up because Season 2 will get more dangerous, and even more gut-wrenching. As the release date for the second season nears, more and more details are trickling down with a new trailer and some compelling images that gives us an idea about character dynamics going forward.

A new image revealed by Empire Magazine brings together Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Dina (Isabel Merced). The two are seen on separate horsebacks, looking at something off camera in equal part amazement and disgust (probably at a new kind of infected.) The upcoming season will take many twists and turns inspired by the story of the gameplay, however, knowing creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the timeline of some events can change to provide fans with a new point of view of the familiar story as it was done in the first season.

What to Expect from ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

The first season of The Last of Us broke the long-running videogame adaptation curse and proved to be a successful and beloved adaptation. Season 1 follows Joel, a man who lost his kid in the outbreak of Cordyceps infection. Years later, he’s tasked with taking a teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the US, as she’s supposed to be immune to the infection, but as the story goes, Joel isn’t able to finish his mission and chooses to save Ellie, over the world.

While the story of the first season is mostly linear, things will take a time jump in Season 2 as the narrative spins on its head, and we are introduced to new characters and their backstories. “It’s definitely a bigger, far more ambitious and risk-taking season,” Pascal says in an accompanying interview. As for Joel and Ellie’s relationship the actor teased, “And, if it can even be imagined, further tests our strength against a world we’re already afraid to be in.”

The second series of the season bring back Pascal as Joel, Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. Also joining the cast are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Merced as Dina, along with Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright and many more. The Last of Us Season 2 premieres April 13 on Max. Check out the new image above and stay tuned to Collide for future updates and more such coverage of the show.