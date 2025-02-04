While HBO does not have a definitive date for the much-anticipated second season of The Last of Us, viewers can expect to revisit life after the apocalypse this April. The network has begun sharing information about the season approximately two months away, revealing some new characters, a teaser, a description, and posters. Season 2 introduces new characters and revisits familiar ones as the world becomes even more dangerous. According to the logline below, a time jump finds Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on different sides five years after the first season's events. HBO released some new images that show the arrival of new characters whose lives intersect with the old ones.

"Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

Abby and Her Crew Arrive While Ellie and Joel Lead Separate Lives