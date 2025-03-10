The first season of The Last of Us gave us some of the best infected scenes, while some fans enjoyed it thoroughly, others felt like more types of infected could have made it to our screens, just like the games. Nonetheless, that will change with the upcoming second season of the highly anticipated show. The cast and makers of the videogame adaptation recently made an appearance at SXSW to give fans an insight into the upcoming threats, where the creators confirmed that spores will be introduced in the series.

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have established their storytelling prowess in the first season of the series. The opening season of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led series introduced us to this post-apocalyptic world and its many threats as Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) make it through the country. “There’s an escalation of numbers and types of infected,” Druckmann revealed about the new kinds of infected in Season 2. He further noted,

“But also as you see in the trailer, an escalation of the vector of how this thing spreads. Season 1 we had this new thing that wasn’t in the game of like these tendrils that spread, and that was one form. And then this one shot you see in this trailer, there are things in the air.”

Mazin confirmed that this escalation means that scattered spores will be appearing in the new season. For the uninitiated, spores spread through the air when an infected dies and can infect humans similarly, the way they are infected by Cordyceps through a bite. This elevates the threat substantially for the survivors. However, it was established in the games that Ellie is immune to spores as well. Druckmann further elaborated that there’s “a dramatic reason of introducing it now,” so we’d have to wait to see how that unfolds.

What to Expect from ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Along with some emotional damage, we can expect the second season to present more complex storylines, new characters, and intriguing character dynamics. The second series of the season brings back Pascal as Joel, Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. Also joining the cast are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabel Merced as Dina, alongwith Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright and many more.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres April 13 on Max. Check out the comments above and stay tuned to Collide for future updates and coverage of the show.