Jeffrey Wright is stepping back into the role of Isaac Dixon for The Last of Us Season 2, bringing his character from the video game to life in HBO’s hit series, and by the sounds of it, we're going to see more about how the character came to be, and it might not be good news for our heroes Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

In the video game, Isaac is a hugely important character who serves as the leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), commonly known as the Wolves, and he is a ruthless and determined leader who excels in strategy. Under Isaac's command, the WLF is at war with the Seraphites, a rival group. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Tania Hussain for his role in The Agency, Wright shared some insight into what fans can expect from his portrayal and how the show plans to expand on Isaac’s story. When asked about how the show differs from the game in terms of Isaac’s character, Wright hinted that fans will get a look at his backstory. He told Collider:

"Yes. This first season will be an introduction for the character, and in introducing him, yeah, we might get a sense of how he came to be who he is. We might take a couple of steps backward before we reintroduce the character as we first see him in the game."

While the game showcased Isaac as the tough and ruthless leader of the Washington Liberation Front, the series seems set to dive into what made him that way.

What To Expect From Isaac in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Wright also made it clear that Isaac’s entry into the show’s world will be anything but smooth. He explained:

"However we introduce this character, you can be pretty certain it’s going to be messy."

Considering Isaac’s brutal leadership style and somewhat skewed moral compass in the game, it’s no surprise that his story will have plenty of drama and chaos. For Wright, revisiting the character in live-action offers a chance to flesh him out in ways the game didn’t. While the video game version of Isaac focuses on his actions and decisions in the moment, the show has the space to explore more of his history and motivations.

The Last of Us Season 2 will return to HBO in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on one of television's most compelling stories and our full conversation with Wright.