Two characters in The Last of Us Season 2 are going to have a much different relationship in the series than they do in the game. After being nominated for an Emmy in Season 1, Pedro Pascal will return to play Joel in The Last of Us Season 2, and he’s joined by a slew of newcomers to the Season 2 cast. One of those newcomers is Isabela Merced, who has been tapped for the role of Dina, Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) best friend. Dina and Joel don’t have much of a relationship in The Last of Us Part II, but during a recent interview with ScreenRant, Merced teased that the two will spend more time together bonding over their shared love of Ellie in Season 2:

"There's a lot of creative liberties they took with, obviously, Neil's consent, because I think they wanted everything to just be more well rounded. If she's Ellie's best friend, they would have interacted. And so this is an opportunity to see how and I think they have a very light, warm relationship, where he's like the fun uncle, and she can confide in him, and he can confide in her. But mostly, you know their point where they really connect is their love for Ellie that they both have and share. And I think Dina, when we see her, she's sort of noticing this rift between them and trying to mend that."

The Last of Us Season 1 was hailed as one of the greatest video game adaptations ever, largely due to its willingness to stick to the source material. Every adaptation, be it of a game or a book, has to do something to stand out, and what The Last of Us Season 1 did with characters such as Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) shows that fans are willing to accept changes when they compliment the story and don't contradict it. This new relationship between Joel and Dina sounds like it fits into that same realm where it will add a new layer to the story that makes sense, but not at the sacrifice of something that made the games so beloved. The Last of Us Season 2 will consist of seven episodes and premiere on April 13, concluding with a finale on April 25.

Who Else Will Star in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?