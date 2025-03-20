An infamous piece of artwork is finally taking center stage in a new The Last of Us poster. The recently released image reveals Bella Ramsey’s Ellie rocking some ink that we didn’t see during the first season. More on that in a minute, but let’s first take a look at the rest of the poster. In the image, Ellie stands by her travel partner and protector — Pedro Pascal’s Joel — while, in the background, a sprawling Cordycep forms a shape on the wall. The formation in question looks like a moth (which has significance in The Last of Us universe) but could also be a nod to the Firefly logo. In her right hand, Ellie holds onto her signature switchblade, while a tagline reads, “Every path has a price,” pointing to the events that will unfold in the next batch of episodes.

Now back to that tattoo. The fern and moth tattoo comes from Ellie’s ex-girlfriend, Cat, a tattoo artist who lives in Jackson. As for why Ellie decided on that particular design, there’s plenty of symbolism pointing to rebirth through the moth. On a more practical level, the tattoo covers up Ellie’s scar from where she was bitten by one of the Infected. In the time since surviving that life-changing bite, she has been forced to wear long sleeves or a bandage to cover up the scar, but with the tattoo, she can properly show off her new ink while also walking through the world undetected.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of ‘The Last of Us’?

We’re less than one month away for the continuation of the story that first bowed out two full years ago in 2023. The series became an overnight success for HBO, gathering massive viewership numbers from not only those who played the games, but those who walked into the story blindly. On Rotten Tomatoes, the debut season sits with an impressive 96% critics’ approval rating, giving the sophomore installment something to work towards.

Many game players were pleased with just how closely the first season followed the original game, and the same will mostly be said for the next set of episodes. Audiences will pick up with Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) following the gripping season finale that saw Joel make a tough decision that saved Ellie but took the lives of others. The final moments saw Joel hiding the truth from his companion, with dark clouds looming over the horizon as to how those choices will play out in Season 2. In addition to Ramsey and Pascal, stars including Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pantoliano, Young Mazino, and more will pop in for more from the post-apocalyptic story.

Check out the latest poster above.