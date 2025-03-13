A new poster for the second season of The Last of Us has been released. HBO is getting ready to launch the next installment of the video game adaptation that follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they try to survive in a world infested by zombies and violent human communities. The new poster from The Last of Us features the two main characters of the story looking worried about their future. Upcoming episodes of the adaptation will introduce new characters that will change the dynamic between the characters that carried the first installment of the series.

The second season of The Last of Us will follow Joel and Ellie some time after they found a safe place to stay. When the characters appeared on the small screen for the last time, Joel escaped from a research facility with Ellie after finding out that the Fireflies wanted to use the girl's blood to develop a vaccine. The procedure would've killed Ellie. Upcoming episodes of The Last of Us will introduce Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jessie and Isabela Merced as Dina. Ellie's love life will play a crucial part when it comes to the premise of the new season.

The Last of Us was created for television by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin. Druckmann worked on the development of the successful video games the television series is based on. While the television adaptation of his work has turned out to be a smash hit for HBO, the developer recently created doubt among the fan base when he recently stated that the third Last of Us video game might not get made. In the meantime, fans can enjoy new episodes of the show while the fate of the next installment of the franchise is decided.

The Cast of 'The Last of Us'

HBO has assembled a very talented cast in order to bring the world of The Last of Us to life on the screen. Before she was cast as the fearless Abby, Kaitlyn Dever was seen as Rosaline in the comedy directed by Karen Maine. Dever isn't the only performer looking forward to making her debut in the new episodes of The Last of Us. Alanna Ubach, Hettienne Park and Robert John Burke have also been confirmed to be appearing in the continuation of the story that will lead Joel and Ellie to confront their destiny.

The Last of Us returns to HBO and Max on April 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.