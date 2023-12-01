The Big Picture Production for Season 2 of The Last of Us will start in February 2024, bringing back lead actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie.

Abby Anderson, an important character from the video game, will be introduced in Season 2, promising an even darker and thought-provoking story.

While there is no release date yet, fans can stream Season 1 on Max in the meantime.

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost been a year since The Last of Us premiered on HBO. The adaptation of the successful video game franchise of the same name remains one of the best shows of the year. That has caused the wait for Season 2 to be a bit unbearable for horror fans, especially with the writer and actor’s strikes that officially ended earlier in the fall. With both strikes over, fans have gotten hints of when Season 2 would go into production in the weeks since. However, now we have an official date for when The Last of Us Season 2 will start shooting, thanks to showrunner Craig Mazin.

In a larger Writers Room panel hosted by Variety, Mazin confirmed production on Season 2 will begin on February 12, 2024. That means Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will soon be back in the cordyceps apocalypse as Joel Miller and Ellie Williams respectively. The first season stayed as true to the game as much as an adaptation could get, with Joel taking on the task of smuggling an infected girl across a zombie-infested country. That’s just the basic outline, but like the game that inspired it, Last of Us was a tragic tale of survival and love. If you haven’t played The Last of Us Part II yet, then you’re mostly in the dark as to what Joel and Ellie’s next adventure will be. However, many Last of Us fans have had a lot of sleepless nights thinking about how Mazin and the franchise's creator Neil Druckmann are going to adapt Part II’s dark revenge mission.

Abby's Coming

Season 2 only means one thing. Abby Anderson's going to be introduced. Besides Joel and Ellie, she’s the most important character in the entire universe. We’re not going to spoil any plot details from Part II if you haven’t played it, but if you thought Season 1 was dark, you haven’t seen anything yet. Part II is one of the best written and thought-provoking stories in any medium. That’s why it’s going to be both exciting and scary to see how it’s adapted in Season 2. The best part is, Abby has already been cast. Although we don’t know who has the difficult task of playing her at the moment. That being said, now that we have a production start date, fans should get that information very soon.

When Does ‘Last of Us' Season 2 Debut?

There’s no release date for Last of Us Season 2 yet, but we should expect it sometime in 2025 given this exciting development. To hold you over until we find out more information, you can stream Season 1 on Max now, in the U.S. Sony is also releasing The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5 on January 19, 2024. The trailer can be seen below.

The Last Of Us Release Date January 15, 2023 Cast Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Nick Offerman, Storm Reid Main Genre Thriller Genres Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Website https://www.hbo.com/the-last-of-us Franchise The Last of Us Characters By Neil Druckmann, Bruce Straley Creator Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann Main Characters Joel Miller, Ellie Producer Cecil O'Connor Number of Episodes 9

