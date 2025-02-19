The long wait is nearly over, as HBO has officially announced that The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 13, at 9/8c. The news comes after months of speculation and anticipation, as fans eagerly await the next chapter of Joel and Ellie’s harrowing post-apocalyptic journey. But while the world of The Last of Us is full of human cruelty and horrific infected creatures, Season 2 is going to be marked by even more trauma and a desperate fight for survival, which will be spearheaded by the arrival of one of the most divisive characters in modern media, Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever).

The first season of The Last of Us ended on an intense and morally complex note. After discovering that the Fireflies planned to sacrifice Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in order to create a cure, Joel (Pedro Pascal) made a ruthless decision in massacring an entire hospital full of Firefly fighters to save her life. The kicker? Ellie never knew the truth. When she directly asked Joel if there had ever been a real chance of a cure, he lied to her face — a decision that will have massive ramifications in Season 2. According to HBO’s official synopsis, the second season will open with a five-year time jump:

"After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

The show will find the two on difficult terms, but settled in Jackson, Wyoming, living among the community led by Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria (Rutina Wesley), but that peace will be shattered with the arrival of Abby.

How Much More 'The Last of Us' Do We Have Left?