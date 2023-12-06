This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

We knew it might be a bit of a wait, but we've officially had it confirmed: The Last of Us returns to our screens in 2025 for a second season. The most successful video game television adaptation of all time — critically, we're arguing — was a cultural phenomenon when it was released at the beginning of 2023, but few could have predicted just how big the series would become. We already knew production of the series would begin this winter. In a Writers Room panel hosted by Variety, showrunner Craig Mazin confirmed production on Season 2 will begin on February 12, 2024.