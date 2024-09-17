The follow-up to one of the most beloved video game adaptations of all time just got an exciting update. During a recent interview with Deadline, the Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content provided an update on the release window of The Last of Us Season 2. It's not been more than a year and a half since The Last of Us Season 1 premiered on Max to rave reviews, currently boasting a 96% score from critics and an 88% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The series is based on the events of the first Last of Us game, which follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a journey across the country to bring Ellie to the Fireflies. When asked what information he could spill about the premiere date for The Last of Us Season 2, Bloys had this to say:

"Well, all I'll say now, generally first half of the year. I expect it to be in the Emmy window."

This would put a roughly two-year time period between seasons for The Last of Us, which lines up with other major HBO properties such as House of the Dragon. While the first season of The Last of Us follows almost exactly the events of the first game, the show's creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have stated that it will take multiple seasons to adapt the second game. This is a good sign, because The Last of Us Part 2 is a significantly larger game than its predecessor, which tells multiple storylines at once, not just following Joel and Ellie on a singular journey. Nonetheless, it's a good time to be a fan of The Last of Us, knowing that the second season is coming sooner rather than later and won't stop after Season 2.

Who Else Stars in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

The Last of Us Season 2 has vastly expanded its cast to incorporate the WLF (Washington Liberation Front) storyline, headlined by Kaitlyn Dever joining the ensemble as Abby, the secondary protagonist in the second game. Also joining the cast is Isabela Merced in the role of Dina, Ellie's traveling and romantic companion, Jeffrey Wright reprising his role as Isaac, leader of the WLF, and Spencer Lord playing Owen, a love interest and colleague of Abby. Tati Gabrielle will play Nora, Ariela Barer will play Mel, and Danny Ramirez will portray Manny.

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere in early 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first season of The Last of Us exclusively on Max.

